Time and again Bobby Deol has proved that in addition to stealing our hearts, he definitively is someone who can teleport and definitely can see the future.

No, really! Even though us normies have figured out the power that Lord Bobby holds after decades, we still can't get over the fact that this man might just be the answer to all worldly problems. Moreover, he might just be the invisible power we puny humans need. A Twitter account called Bobbyworld is showing us how :

1. Bobby predicted the pandemic decades ago.

Be it social distancing, swab tests or even wearing a mask, there was nothing this man hadn't thought out about much before the government.

Lord Bobby predicted COVID-19 and told us to follow the safety precautions pic.twitter.com/gr4Dbl5dt2 — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) March 28, 2021

2. He is a tech genius and used complicated technology much before it was available for anyone else.

Point in case, he was hacking swiss bank accounts way back in 2001.

Bobby Sir was hacking bank accounts even before online banking had started in India. Truly Hollywood material. #NaiyoNaiyoDiwas pic.twitter.com/5nNr1yKhyb — Ritesh (@Samba9Firmino) January 27, 2021

3. He was also the master of inventions and came up with the most advanced gadgets much before its time.

Let's just say, Bobby, put Steve jobs to shame. Because he introduced wireless Bluetooth earbuds way before AirPods came into existence.

Lord Bobby using AirPods in 2008 pic.twitter.com/PqwJZ5EHsk — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) March 8, 2021

4. He also did a lot for the photography and cinematography industry.

Did we mention how he literally invented GoPro back in 2002?

Lord Bobby using GoPro in 2002 pic.twitter.com/o61RjKe2Tl — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) March 20, 2021

5. Bobby's umpiring skills were a reference point to the best.

Where do you think the world's best umpires learnt their genius skills from?

Lord Bobby as umpire pic.twitter.com/umN2xXjaF3 — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) March 14, 2021

6. Hollywood was copying Bobby all along.

From Sean Paul's iconic hairstyle.

Sean Paul in Bobbywood pic.twitter.com/rBMmgEVHzZ — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) March 27, 2021

To series such as You. If it wasn't for Bobby, many wouldn't have seen their days of stardom.

7. Bobby was the inspiration behind hit cooking shows.

Masterchef who? Bobby was teaching culinary lessons much before Gordon Ramsey knew he had in him.

8. Much before the concept of trainers, he enhanced his strength all by himself.

Even if he had to fight dangerous wild animals.

Lord Bobby vs Tiger pic.twitter.com/tfqyQDTrBJ — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) February 17, 2021

9. Terms like fuckboi and softboi were invented because of him.

Be it with his words or his wits, he wooed women like no other man.

Happy Valentine's Day! 💘



Propose to your crush like Lord Bobby and there is a 100% chance they'll say 'YES' pic.twitter.com/WJDr8D4ZGK — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) February 14, 2021

And his flirting skills were out-of-the-world.

Lord Bobby as aerodynamics specialist pic.twitter.com/miENg9M8it — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) February 14, 2021

Don't know how he does it, but there's certainly nobody like him.