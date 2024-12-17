If Delhi was on Instagram, it would be a chaotic carousel of vibes and salty drama. Between sipping overpriced matcha in South Delhi and dodging rickshaws and pigeons in Chandni Chowk, you fall in love with this city. They are shows not neighborhoods, so the framing will be – From Paatal Lok to Class, each show based on the city feels like a neighborhood. So buckle up Gen Zs, here’s the ultimate guide to decoding Delhi’s beloved places.

And this is not from a person born and brought up in Delhi, it’s from someone who came here for college, fell in love with the city, and stayed. So yeah, it’s an outsider’s perspective, but trust me, it will feel much like home.

Connaught Place (CP)

Nothing screams ‘Delhi’ more than CP, with its white pillars of Georgian architecture. This place still slays and has a lit atmosphere, but nowadays it has become the go-to spot for tiktokers, I mean reel makers, I mean content creators, the ones chasing clout. So don’t be shook if you find yourself someday in the background of a random reel. Legends have it that you can find things back from the Bermuda Triangle, but not Rajiv Chowk metro ki bheed.

North Campus

Where you realize that Student of the Year was a big CAP. However, give it some time. Walking down the streets of those glorious colleges, you will feel the main character energy. Amid your trips and assignments, you will make your FAM for life here.

Sarojini

The ultimate place for to go and update your drip. Here, dupes slay harder than the originals and while you may not associate the word with the place, but ‘thrift’ is what Sarojini is all about.

South Delhi

Bougie – what else can describe the place better than this word? You may not like it, but you got to have sushis and coffee with oat milk to fit in. And I feel you know a South Delhi kid when you see one, right? IYKYK.

Lajpat Nagar

The cousin of Sarojini, but with more flex. You come here to nail that #OOTD without spending your dad’s credit card limit.

Palika Bazar

We lowkey don’t talk about it anymore, probably because there’s no network in the underground. but we still shop from here. Bring your best bargaining game here, and the shopkeeper might just pay you to purchase their product.

Chhatarpur

The big farmhouses are where the party and the tea are. It is one of those places where you feel okay, there’s some space left in Delhi to breathe. But of course, you know, it’s the property of someone who can appear in the next season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

Hauz Khas Village

Yes Hauz Khas is a village and I am Rohit Saraf. It is as much a village as Gurgaon is good, or a gaon. However, this place really has a vibe with its cafes and pubs with their bops, and don’t forget the thrift stores.

Saket

The graveyard of the delulu of your dream dates. In its PVRs and Select City Walk, you face the relationship litmus test. Make sure to not act extra, or you’ll probably get ghosted after sharing overpriced popcorn.

Rohini

I find it to be the ultimate sus place, a lot of people come from here. That’s it. People just come from here. There’s nothing more to the place. Someone, please yeet me to Rohini, I never had any business going there, but I don’t want to die with the FOMO of what’s really cooking in those streets.

Chandni Chowk



The peak Desi-core. Here you’ll find Sabyasachi knockoff lehengas that can slay harder than the original. For your wedding to feel like a Bollywood montage, you come here to shop for your glow-up and rizz.