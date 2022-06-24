Not all words roll off the tongue, a lot of them trip and that can easily get embarrassing. Arnold Schwarzenegger's name is one example. Most times, I'd choose to hastily rush through the pronunciation, but that doesn't seem a problem anymore. This is after a dilliwala turned his surname into something easier to spell and pronounce, at least for us.

Anand Mahindra tweeted a picture of a mural of Arnold Schwarzenegger, which was made by Mohit Suneja. It is a sketch of the actor along with his name, which is spelled as, ' Arnold Subhashnagar'. And, this is honestly where the famous 'dilliwala juggad' peaked.

He also captioned the tweet, mentioning how he tried hard to make it through the pronunciation, and that just makes a lot of us feel somewhat normal.

This is the ‘Great Indian Funnel.’ We adopt everything and everyone & give them Indian Avatars! हम पूरी दुनिया को अपनाते हैं. (And I wonder why I used to try so hard to pronounce ‘Schwarzenegger’ when I could have just called him Mr. Subhashnagar..) pic.twitter.com/zqOZN05k2N — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 16, 2022

People liked the idea and even came up with new variations.

I occasionally explain it Dal Ram Pal, but Dharampal is even better — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) June 17, 2022

I remember standing in line to buy a ticket for his "End of Days" movie in Chennai (the movie name was written in Tamil) and an Anna in Lungi pronounced it as Arnaald Sadashivam 😂😭 — Nikhil Narula (@globalnimari) June 16, 2022

Sir, communication is what matters at the end. Long back, a friend of mine, after watching the movie The Terminator, told me the hero’s name: Mr Orlando Sarojini Nagar. It took me a few seconds, but I understood.



Thanks for posting wonderfully humorous stuff. Keep discovering. — Deba R Mohanty (@MohantyD1) June 16, 2022

@anandmahindra In Mumbai, they call him Arnold Shivajinagar 😜 pic.twitter.com/zpN2Qq36ac — Vinay Lohar (@captorofbits) June 16, 2022

This is the limit of Indianization 😆😂😂😂



I had read a Marathi story where James Bond was Indianized as 'Janu Bande'

😆😂😂😂 — Dr Charuhas #Wanderlust (@charuhasmujumd1) June 16, 2022

... and I wonder why I used to try so hard to pronounce 'Mandrake' when I Could have just called him Mr. Mahindra (and Mahindra once again too)!

😂😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/T1FDeHaAuh — Rajeev R. Singh 💎 (@rajeevsonline) June 20, 2022

It's like those English films dubbed in Hindi, where they end up giving the character a desi name.