2019 will be history in a few hours and with that we say goodbye to a decade that was full of interesting happenings and new developments.

One such area of development was the Delhi Metro, which went on to become the capital's most reliable means of transport. 

Initially starting with the Blue line (from Dwarka to Vaishali) and Red Line (from Dilshad Garden to Rithala), the Delhi Metro gradually expanded with more routes being connected to their overall circuit. 

Now in 2019 the DMRC has the Red line, Yellow line, Blue line, Violet line, Magenta line, Green line, Aqua line, Pink line and Grey line apart from the Rapid metro and the Orange (Airport) line.

Celebrating this feat at the end of the decade, the DMRC handle posted a meme that went viral. 

It was a dank effort that was appreciated by netizens and people who take the metro almost regularly.

Seems like the meme creator's going to get an appraisal soon. Good job DMRC. 