2019 will be history in a few hours and with that we say goodbye to a decade that was full of interesting happenings and new developments.

One such area of development was the Delhi Metro, which went on to become the capital's most reliable means of transport.

Initially starting with the Blue line (from Dwarka to Vaishali) and Red Line (from Dilshad Garden to Rithala), the Delhi Metro gradually expanded with more routes being connected to their overall circuit.

Now in 2019 the DMRC has the Red line, Yellow line, Blue line, Violet line, Magenta line, Green line, Aqua line, Pink line and Grey line apart from the Rapid metro and the Orange (Airport) line.

Celebrating this feat at the end of the decade, the DMRC handle posted a meme that went viral.

the decade the decade pic.twitter.com/vy1Tng0sMJ — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 29, 2019

It was a dank effort that was appreciated by netizens and people who take the metro almost regularly.

This requires high meme knowledge to understand. Fantastic 👍👍 — Abhishek Sahu 🇮🇳 (@AbhishekSahuRaj) December 29, 2019

Mumbai metro beginning & End of Decade had same pic

Work in progress pic.twitter.com/4sxjLKCZFO — Shinchan Mansoori (@shabaazmansoori) December 29, 2019

Oh boy. Love it 🤣. Top class!! — Anushka S. Nayak (@ANaayak_) December 29, 2019

This one is perhaps the most creative meme ever by govt organization that i have ever seen . Kudos to he / she who got this brilliant idea . — Abhishek Mishra (@abhishekMI35) December 29, 2019

Bwhaahahahahahaha, ten points to whoever handles this twitter. — KicstarV (@KicstarV) December 29, 2019

Hats off for the creativity. Power Rangers to show Metro line colours is just amazing! — Shivank Sharma (@shanks_10) December 29, 2019

Love you Delhi metro. Currently in Kolkata and after traveling in Kolkata metro I realised how good and smooth Delhi metro is. — 🎯DEVENDRA SAINI🎯 (@DevendersainiS) December 30, 2019

Creative!! 😁😁 Congratulations 🎉🎉

DMRC is the best thing about Delhi!!! — Ansu Priya Nair ✈️ (@ansupriyanair) December 29, 2019

Seems like the meme creator's going to get an appraisal soon. Good job DMRC.