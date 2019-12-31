2019 will be history in a few hours and with that we say goodbye to a decade that was full of interesting happenings and new developments.
Initially starting with the Blue line (from Dwarka to Vaishali) and Red Line (from Dilshad Garden to Rithala), the Delhi Metro gradually expanded with more routes being connected to their overall circuit.
Now in 2019 the DMRC has the Red line, Yellow line, Blue line, Violet line, Magenta line, Green line, Aqua line, Pink line and Grey line apart from the Rapid metro and the Orange (Airport) line.
Beginning of End of— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 29, 2019
the decade the decade pic.twitter.com/vy1Tng0sMJ
It was a dank effort that was appreciated by netizens and people who take the metro almost regularly.
This requires high meme knowledge to understand. Fantastic 👍👍— Abhishek Sahu 🇮🇳 (@AbhishekSahuRaj) December 29, 2019
Mumbai metro beginning & End of Decade had same pic— Shinchan Mansoori (@shabaazmansoori) December 29, 2019
Work in progress pic.twitter.com/4sxjLKCZFO
This one is perhaps the most creative meme ever by govt organization that i have ever seen . Kudos to he / she who got this brilliant idea .— Abhishek Mishra (@abhishekMI35) December 29, 2019
Bwhaahahahahahaha, ten points to whoever handles this twitter.— KicstarV (@KicstarV) December 29, 2019
Love you Delhi metro. Currently in Kolkata and after traveling in Kolkata metro I realised how good and smooth Delhi metro is.— 🎯DEVENDRA SAINI🎯 (@DevendersainiS) December 30, 2019
Creative!! 😁😁 Congratulations 🎉🎉— Ansu Priya Nair ✈️ (@ansupriyanair) December 29, 2019
DMRC is the best thing about Delhi!!!
Seems like the meme creator's going to get an appraisal soon. Good job DMRC.