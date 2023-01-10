Icy fingers, achy throat, and a mind that would readily exchange sleep for work – my POV as I write this piece on Delhi Winter wrapped in my territory of blankets. For every Delhiite, these foggy months are when all of us just ‘casually’ pretend to live inside a freezer and try to make sense of our lives.

The chilly mornings are hard and winter sickness is unbearable. Amidst our battle against constant drowsiness and dullness, memes have become one big support system to help us find relishing empathy in the icy gloom enveloping us.

Have a look at these Twitter memes on Delhi winters and find solace in empathy. We’re all on board the same freezing boat!

Our cycle of misery. We yearn for Winter sun and can’t withstand the Summer sun at all.

Delhi wale every season be like:#delhiwinters pic.twitter.com/20yk70gQLu — Nilesh Mishra नीलेश मिश्रा 🇮🇳 (@NileshMixRaw) January 7, 2023

WOAH! So cool.

India Gate looks so cool in the Delhi winters! pic.twitter.com/b36I9pMPJz — Hariom Patel (@Hariompatel747) January 9, 2023

Honest display picture of every Dilli-wala.

Honest. Brutally honest.

Watched Koi…Mil Gaya with the kids last night and today morning they were like…



🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶😶‍🌫️😶‍🌫️😶‍🌫️😶‍🌫️😶‍🌫️😶‍🌫️😶‍🌫️#delhiwinters pic.twitter.com/ZR7uXUBLcQ — Anannya Debnath (@anannya) January 9, 2023

Manali ki barf main Tshirt utar ke agar koi naach raha ho to samajh jana Dilli se hai😂#DelhiWinters #MEMES pic.twitter.com/ErkpvwGsUi — Faiz Rizvi (@iphoneheard) January 14, 2022

Okay, goodbye. I need to warm my icy fingers now.

