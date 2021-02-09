Sex might be personal, but there's no hiding your deepest, dirtiest secrets from your doctor. They know everything, and I mean everything, as one person recently found out. 

A horrified TikToker claimed that dentists can tell if a person has given a blow job. The post went viral, and led to a flurry of responses.

Several dentists and hygienists weighed in on what they can tell, how much they can tell, and what goes on in their heads when looking at post-coital mouths.

TikTok user mandimaeee, who is a a registered dental hygienist, said,

To say that I'd be able to tell if you did it three years ago? No. But if you did it recently and you were a little bit aggressive about it. Some individuals might have, um, bruising to the palate, if you know what I'm saying. Soooo yes, we can tell.
Source: Buzzfeed

According to most of these dentists, it's bruising on the soft palate called petechiae that gives it away. Palatal petechiae might be caused by aggressive oral sex.

However, Vice spoke to Dr Milad Shadrooh a few years ago, who had this to say -

Never in my life have I been able to tell if a patient has done oral sex. I don’t know any dentist who would, either. What a question to ask!

Despite the doubts around the claim, people on Twitter were quick to respond.

Yet another reason why dental appointments are scary...