This post on Twitter can be best described as an onion. So many layers! A super cute dad, a boss lady with extreme baddie energy and a prospective rishta who is not intimidated by a woman in power. 

Recently Udita Pal, the co-founder of Salt.Pe, a financial service for international transactions found herself on a matrimonial site. But instead of meeting her life partner, she came across a candidate suitable for a role at her firm. 

