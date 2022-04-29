This post on Twitter can be best described as an onion. So many layers! A super cute dad, a boss lady with extreme baddie energy and a prospective rishta who is not intimidated by a woman in power.

Recently Udita Pal, the co-founder of Salt.Pe, a financial service for international transactions found herself on a matrimonial site. But instead of meeting her life partner, she came across a candidate suitable for a role at her firm.

What getting disowned from father looks like. pic.twitter.com/nZLOslDUjq — Udita Pal 🧂 (@i_Udita) April 29, 2022

Like me, a lot of others were amused by the interaction between the duo:

I can see myself doing this one day.

For all those asking, yes she is still hiring: