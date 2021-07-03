A few days ago, social media influencer Chabi Gupta's mother, Anita Gupta, went viral on the internet because of her reaction to a Gucci belt.

Looking at the belt with surprise, she said that it looks like the belt of Delhi Public School (which, I mus admit, is quite accurate).

Anita Gupta's video was shared by many people saying that this is exactly how our mothers would react to the accessory.

And thanks to the overnight fame, Anita decided to give a new twist to the belt that made her popular. She styled it with a saree.

In a post uploaded by Chabi, she can be seen sporting a saree with the said "DPS belt" and she looks amazing.

Meanwhile. this is how people reacted to her picture.

Moms come around.