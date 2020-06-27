He made us laugh with his goofy moves.

He got us addicted to his innovation and quirkiness.

He made us watch him for hours on TV doing weird things.

If you are a 90s kid, you'd know who I am talking about.

Played by Rowan Atkinson, Mr. Bean was, is and will always be special. And we can still spend hours watching his old videos.

Apparently, an Indian version of Mr. Beans is now gaining popularity on TikTok.

Going by the name, Jatin Thanvi, netizens believe that he resembles the OG Mr. Bean.

I know you are wondering if he also has 'Teddy'. Apparently, yes.

According to his bio on TikTok, Jatin is a big fan of Mr. Bean and recreates scenes from his shows.

While it is impossible to have another Mr. Bean, Jatin's expressions and actions do remind us of him.

With 1.6 million followers on TikTok, Jatin is bringing our fondest memories back.

You can see his videos here.