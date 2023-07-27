So, it seems we’ve finally received confirmation about the existence of aliens by former US Air Force intelligence officer Retired Maj. David Grusch. If we think about it, Indian news channels have been covering alien life for a long, long time, but in the most entertaining way possible of course. Desi news channels do have a way of dissecting the most serious issues with melodramatic hilarity. Why don’t we take a look at how they’ve covered the question of alien life so far? So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the scroll-down:

1. Christmas-time invasion?

We’ve all seen predictions of when aliens will visit planet earth, but this dramatic announcement by the news seems a leetul unnecessary no?

Credit: News Nation

2. Cow-milk-drinking aliens

This is such a disturbing topic to even think about. Because what a strange food chain to imagine. It’s giving us the heebie jeebies.

Credit: India TV

3. To other aliens, yes probably

In the quest to learn more about aliens, Indian journalists have discovered that humans ARE the aliens.

Credit: Zee News

4. Super spy aliens

Not like this is a far-off possibility, but something about the way this news channel has chosen to sensationalise it is so hilarious!

Credit: News Nation

5. Dramatic (news) attack

We love to sprinkle drama into our news stories, don’t we guys? If this is accurate, we’re pretty screwed though.

Credit: Aaj Tak

6. Aliens are Himesh’s fans too

We may not have figured much out about extraterrestrial life, but we know one thing for sure, they love Himesh Reshamiya’s music. All thanks to our reporters and journalists.

Credit: India TV

7. Cricket loving extraterrestrials

In our country, everyone loves cricket. Even aliens.

Credit: News Nation

8. Finance savvy aliens

I guess the future really is here, if aliens were to invade, they’d probably attack our economy first.

Credit: News Nation

9. 18-days-till-alien-apocalypse

Just an FYI guys, this report is from 5 months ago.

Credit: News 18

Aliens are celebrities for Indian news channels.