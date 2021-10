"What makes you Indian?" It's a weird question. Well, most of us were born here or were raised here. But that's a dumb answer. Being Indian is so much more than just a birth certificate. It's a feeling, it's a vibe and a bunch of other things that these people on Reddit are talking about.

Wow! Next time someone asks you "What makes you Indian?", you know where to look. You can read the whole thread here.