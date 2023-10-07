We’ve done the Girl Math trend, the Boy Math trend, and now we’ve arrived at the Brown Math trend. What is it? Well, desis from all around the world have come together to share what they think ‘Brown Math’ means. Which is basically a super witty commentary on our culture. And honestly, I don’t expect anything less from us desis – after all, we’re all practically overflowing with sass.

Credit: Giphy

So, here, take a look at what people have said.

Brown people math is inviting 500 unimportant people to their wedding just so they could all have a discourse about how the food tasted and forget about the whole ceremony in less than 2 hours — 𝙂𝙪𝙧𝙪 𓅓 (@GuruSyre) September 29, 2023

Brown parents math is if you have fun today you can't have fun tomorrow. No two consecutive fun days are allowed. — Urwa (@Causeofurhighbp) October 5, 2023

Brown girl math is having to wear gold cuz you’re allergic to fake jewelry 😮‍💨 — 💙 (@itzzherr1) October 1, 2023

brown ppl math is trying to figure out how much money you could’ve saved up if your parents let you take the money all the aunties and uncles gifted you as a kid — sai (@Saisailu97) September 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown people math is booking a 2 sleeper and making it a 6 sleeper — Chris Tucker 🇵🇸 (@IsmailMateenah) September 27, 2023

brown parents math https://t.co/IMYhWDb0IV — Anas Tipu (@teepusahab) September 29, 2023

Brown people math is telling RM200 per month for health insurance is day light robbery but will invest their life savings in pyramid scheme and get scammed https://t.co/SY9laNysqW — Pablo Grandeza 虎 (@Chancifer04) September 29, 2023

brown math is telling your parents you like a certain fruit and they get 3 dozen of it the next day — $umr!t (@thundrfrmjalndr) September 30, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

brown math is rounding down the prices of things so your parents don’t trip https://t.co/l2xt6VgXHM — parmesan 🫶🏼 (@pxrmxn) September 30, 2023

brown dad math is if your flight is at 6pm you must be at the airport checked in and waiting at your terminal at 6am — tas (@tasmiyah___) October 5, 2023

Indian boy math is asking how much money you make and instantly cutting all ties if it's more than they do — Aditi (@aditigera) October 4, 2023

This sounds pretty freakin’ accurate, if you ask me.