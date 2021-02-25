Actor Tom Holland is a popular name in Hollywood. Though he has portrayed varied roles in his career, he is mostly renowned for portraying MCU's fictional superhero Spiderman.

And now that he's thoroughly promoting his new Spiderman movie, social media is pretty much buzzing with his name.

But here's the thing. Just because Holland is a Hollywood superstar, doesn't mean there can't be more people with a similar name, right?

Well, desi Twitter kind of didn't get the hold of the fact that there indeed are two famous Tom Holland's on Twitter and one of them is an author. So, when Historian Tom Holland recently tweeted about the Motera stadium's name being changed to Narendra Modi Stadium, netizens got 'very' confused.

I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself. — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 24, 2021

Some netizens took the historian's sarcastic tweet very seriously and without fact checking #BoycottSpiderman started trending on Twitter. Several twitter users started dissing the new Spiderman movie and actor Tom Holland for absolutely no reason.

This is India's internal matter. We will teach you a lesson of lifetime.#boycottspiderman — Propa Genda Jeevi (@beeing_shah) February 24, 2021

Tom Holland ( spider man) the actor be like 😂 pic.twitter.com/y7WMWSVAtZ — GlitteredArven1 (@udtiichidiyaa) February 25, 2021

But on the other hand, many other Spiderman fans made fun of the fact that #BoycottSpiderman is actually trending and asked the haters to calm the hell down.

I can’t believe Bhakts started trending “boycott Spider-Man” after this https://t.co/WeqQgBlPIg — Andre Borges (@borges) February 25, 2021

NOT US BRAINLESS INDIANS ATACKING HIM AND SAYING #BoycottSpiderman

LIKE LITERALLY, WTF ! https://t.co/P6qPtnfYlp — Shar💫♈ ia because of exams (@sharanya_anil) February 25, 2021

lol now #BoycottSpiderman is trending, what a circus 🤣 — A (@commieandstuff) February 25, 2021

Dumbasses doing up #boycottspiderman in the replies LMFAOOOOOOOO https://t.co/aZOXafkwKE — teejhkus (@Sukhjeeeet) February 24, 2021

Hahahaha waiting for Disney to put out a statement about people having the same name #BoycottSpiderman https://t.co/vHOOX3lp3L — Akkan Just Miss (@yekkedo_poindhi) February 25, 2021

fact check ke bina hi #BoycottSpiderman trend ho raha hai ABEY CHUTIYON WOH SPIDER-MAN WALA TOM NAHI HAIN T_T — samrutha (@samru34) February 25, 2021

Another day, another boycott.