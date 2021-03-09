Eating rice is a staple diet in many parts of our country. So to savour the taste and enjoy the entire experience, we desis generally prefer using our hands to eat our rice meals. In fact, in many states, it is presumed that mixing our rice meal with our own hands improves the taste of the meal.

So, when a former butler to the British royals suggested to use a fork, knife or chopsticks to eat rice, it naturally created a storm on Twitter.

Ladies and gentlemen, remember we always use a knife and fork or chopsticks to eat rice! We do not use our hands or fingers !!! 😨 pic.twitter.com/xCJEKXg26K — The Royal Butler (@TheRoyalButler) March 6, 2021

Desi Twitter came forward and schooled the former Royal Butler why eating rice with hands is so much better.

I use my hand - I’m right handed . Happy with that it’s my ancestral practice it’s pretty wonderful you should try it - especially rice you can really mix it with the tips of your fingers what’s in your plate form a bite size piece and place into your mouth . Delicious . — Shobna Gulati 💙 (@ShobnaGulati) March 8, 2021

Duh that's the most foolish thing- texturally some rice is eaten best with the hand. Eating with a fork and spoon is like wooing your paramour with an interpreter. — Prasannasimha (@Prasannasimha) March 6, 2021

Thank you very much, we prefer our hands and fingers to eat and we are unapologetic about it.



We don't need the so-called civilizing colonizers anymore, we are an older civilization than you. — Sonalika Kumar (@sonalika_kumar) March 6, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen, remember, use your fingers to pick up rice and daal to eat it, it tastes way better. — yash (@yadsul) March 7, 2021

But it tastes better using our hands ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/jCEoWafYm2 pic.twitter.com/VX0HXoD2jU — Rhys William (@si_rhys) March 8, 2021

I can't satiate my hunger without licking the fingers after meals. https://t.co/M6IOpyeg5N pic.twitter.com/aGxz5zr0hc — Nafis Mulla (@Nafis_Mulla) March 7, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen , remember we eat as per our tradition & our satisfaction , we follow some basic Etiquettes in public to not offend those who eat with fork & knife. But at home & in our country we eat with our fingers. 🤷‍♀️ that’s the tweet. — What’s in the name🤷‍♀️ (@adatewithcocoa) March 6, 2021

Surely, this butler has learned a thig or two.