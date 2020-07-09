The Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps, Including TikTok last week. But Instagram instantly came up with a short-video sharing format called 'Reels' just to fill that TikTok sized hole in our heart.
Now, while former TikTok content creators are super relieved after IG released this feature, some just can't digest this news. So, now all of them found a way to share their sentiments through memes. Check it out!
*Tiktok after saw insta new update #instagramreels pic.twitter.com/oWVo7UIKeE— Ironical 🌠 (@ironicalmemer) July 8, 2020
#instagramreels#tiktokers getting ready for the new feature of #Instagram pic.twitter.com/8cMCd57uAI— Bhagwan RC 🇮🇳 (@ImBhagwanRC) July 8, 2020
Instagram introduces #instagramreels— Miroj Alam (@AlamMiroj) July 8, 2020
Me to instagram ? pic.twitter.com/jqisZSh0QF
instagram has launched feature of 15 sec viedo. (reels)— अंकित (@shaktbhakt) July 8, 2020
meanwhile tiktokers to insta:- pic.twitter.com/Zf4df2rqhn
After seeing #instagramreels feature in Instagram— Useless_Boy👀 (@Uselesuser) July 8, 2020
Memers : pic.twitter.com/KKzdJVurQN
When you see a famous tiktoker on instagram reel.#instagramreels pic.twitter.com/rLhzWU78JP— Rohit (@backpack_nomad) July 9, 2020
#instagramreels— Hahahaharshit (@harshittiwari__) July 8, 2020
Instagram to it's users: pic.twitter.com/lCQXHaJ3TN
Instagram Introduce new #instagramreels post Tiktok Ban, Le Instagram CEO : pic.twitter.com/CWPVPWGxzs— Piyush (@Iamdahdude) July 8, 2020
Instagram adds a new feature just like Tik Tok.— Mumbaikar (@Bombay_Suburban) July 8, 2020
Me to Instagram #instagramreels pic.twitter.com/MkHPVj4NOa
#Instagram created new feature #instagramreels— Bhagwan RC 🇮🇳 (@ImBhagwanRC) July 8, 2020
Mark Zuckerberg to all the #memers - pic.twitter.com/F3sBIjcbET
Instagram proposed reels feature. #instagramreels #Reels pic.twitter.com/ON6SIEprlB— Deepak🐶 (@dumbdeepak) July 8, 2020
Le Normal users to Instagram after reels-#instagramreels pic.twitter.com/iCLS5LIQPC— Arun Yadav (@Arunyadv308) July 8, 2020
*Instagram releases a feature called Reels where you can create & upload short videos like tiktok * #instagramreels— Arun Yadav (@Arunyadv308) July 8, 2020
Meanwhile tiktokers to Instagram: pic.twitter.com/3djYuCDpal
#instagramreels— @halt_for_a_laugh (@ForHalt) July 8, 2020
Tiktokers right now to Mark Zuckerberg: pic.twitter.com/4YyEKAFeIV
Me after seeing Reels feature on Instagram:#instagramreels pic.twitter.com/ive4blk2tK— आत्मनिर्भर चीनू 🐰 (@chinuu_17) July 8, 2020
#instagramreels— 2G_user. (@ManhasRomika) July 8, 2020
First too much tiktok videos on insta and now reels.
Le Instagram: pic.twitter.com/mGVlPt9Sul
After tiktok banned— Yeah Me (@sarcasticchudak) July 8, 2020
Instagram introduced new feature reels just like tiktok#instagramreels pic.twitter.com/dZWgATVTQK
*Instagram introduces a new feature #Reels— Sheenu (@Sheenu61598447) July 8, 2020
Le tiktokers: pic.twitter.com/ogIffgJ6xF
Instagram releases a feature called #Reels #instagramreels— Prachie✨ (@Minniiiiieeee) July 8, 2020
*Le everyone to instagram - pic.twitter.com/7QIxRUX9LF
Instagram launch New Feature #Reels After Tiktok Ban. pic.twitter.com/igyu0J0Ry5— ᴘʀᴀɢʏᴀ ᴊᴀɪɴ (@exoticaaa_) July 8, 2020
#instagramreels— Astitwa Mohanta (@The_bekar_manus) July 9, 2020
When everyone ask why r you create #Reels on Instagram after tiktok ban
Le zuccu pic.twitter.com/M5ZvgAiLeh
#Reels #instagramreels— Sagar Goswami 🇮🇳 (@SagarSarcasm) July 8, 2020
Now you can make short videos on Instagram #Reels just like Tiktok
Le Govt & Memers: pic.twitter.com/QljdDe0ndV
Have you tried this new feature yet?