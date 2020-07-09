The Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps, Including TikTok last week. But Instagram instantly came up with a short-video sharing format called 'Reels' just to fill that TikTok sized hole in our heart.

Now, while former TikTok content creators are super relieved after IG released this feature, some just can't digest this news. So, now all of them found a way to share their sentiments through memes. Check it out!

instagram has launched feature of 15 sec viedo. (reels)

meanwhile tiktokers to insta:- pic.twitter.com/Zf4df2rqhn — अंकित (@shaktbhakt) July 8, 2020

When you see a famous tiktoker on instagram reel.#instagramreels pic.twitter.com/rLhzWU78JP — Rohit (@backpack_nomad) July 9, 2020

Instagram Introduce new #instagramreels post Tiktok Ban, Le Instagram CEO : pic.twitter.com/CWPVPWGxzs — Piyush (@Iamdahdude) July 8, 2020

Instagram adds a new feature just like Tik Tok.

Me to Instagram #instagramreels pic.twitter.com/MkHPVj4NOa — Mumbaikar (@Bombay_Suburban) July 8, 2020

Le Normal users to Instagram after reels-#instagramreels pic.twitter.com/iCLS5LIQPC — Arun Yadav (@Arunyadv308) July 8, 2020

*Instagram releases a feature called Reels where you can create & upload short videos like tiktok * #instagramreels



Meanwhile tiktokers to Instagram: pic.twitter.com/3djYuCDpal — Arun Yadav (@Arunyadv308) July 8, 2020

#instagramreels

First too much tiktok videos on insta and now reels.

Le Instagram: pic.twitter.com/mGVlPt9Sul — 2G_user. (@ManhasRomika) July 8, 2020

After tiktok banned

Instagram introduced new feature reels just like tiktok#instagramreels pic.twitter.com/dZWgATVTQK — Yeah Me (@sarcasticchudak) July 8, 2020

Instagram launch New Feature #Reels After Tiktok Ban. pic.twitter.com/igyu0J0Ry5 — ᴘʀᴀɢʏᴀ ᴊᴀɪɴ (@exoticaaa_) July 8, 2020

#instagramreels

When everyone ask why r you create #Reels on Instagram after tiktok ban



Le zuccu pic.twitter.com/M5ZvgAiLeh — Astitwa Mohanta (@The_bekar_manus) July 9, 2020

#Reels #instagramreels

Now you can make short videos on Instagram #Reels just like Tiktok



Le Govt & Memers: pic.twitter.com/QljdDe0ndV — Sagar Goswami 🇮🇳 (@SagarSarcasm) July 8, 2020

*Le TikTok to the new Instagram Reels feature pic.twitter.com/0sLZ28sLcw — hoes mad (@Chey_anne18) July 8, 2020

Have you tried this new feature yet?