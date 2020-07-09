The Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps, Including TikTok last week. But Instagram instantly came up with a short-video sharing format called 'Reels' just to fill that TikTok sized hole in our heart. 

Now, while former TikTok content creators are super relieved after IG released this feature, some just can't digest this news. So, now all of them found a way to share their sentiments through memes. Check it out!    

Have you tried this new feature yet? 