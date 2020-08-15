You guys all know about the Annabelle doll right? That's the scary doll that's possessed with some evil spirit and about who numerous movies have been made (The Conjuring franchise). All this time, it's been housed at the Warren Museum. Well now, something strangely sinister appears to have happened.

Recently, social networks have been filled with tweets and memes about the apparent disappearance of the Annabelle doll.

However, the escape turned out to just be rumours. The truth is that the museum was forced to close in 2017 due to zoning violations, and the materials are being held by a relative of the Warrens.

The real-life Annabelle doll apparently belonged to a student nurse. When it started displaying symptoms of being haunted, the Warrens took it and put it in a glass case in the museum since then.