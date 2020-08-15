You guys all know about the Annabelle doll right? That's the scary doll that's possessed with some evil spirit and about who numerous movies have been made (The Conjuring franchise). All this time, it's been housed at the Warren Museum. Well now, something strangely sinister appears to have happened.

Recently, social networks have been filled with tweets and memes about the apparent disappearance of the Annabelle doll.

*Annabelle eacapes from the museum where they have her*



The demon in my roon: pic.twitter.com/sccYqp5iXE — @Angeles_ARMY^w^🇦🇷 (@Angeles60974543) August 15, 2020

Annabelle returning to warren’s museum bcs she forgot her face mask pic.twitter.com/0HU9XKGWPI — 🐧 (@kyungseux) August 15, 2020

annabelle trying to get back into the museum after seeing what 2020 is like



pic.twitter.com/QgDoEtghkf — E🙇🏻‍♂️ (@heylias) August 15, 2020

#Annabelle Chill Guys She Didn’t escape the museum she had to perform pic.twitter.com/irrgJMrg1r — 127 ✨ (@ipraisejohnny) August 15, 2020

chucky on his way to annabelle’s after she texts him “i’m home alone” pic.twitter.com/H3b96X0qez — Zinjo (@yeldx) August 15, 2020

Me in bed after sneezing and hearing Annabelle say “bless you” knowing I’ve been laughing at the memes for the past hour pic.twitter.com/t3rb2WWQwQ — 🦋 (@supercessa) August 15, 2020

Annabelle getting arrested by the police because she forgot her face mask pic.twitter.com/H6L4WNi65R — AARON AGABA M (@ama_4820) August 15, 2020

Kind of wanna Unfollow that Annabelle account but now I’m scared she might get mad n pull up. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 15, 2020

However, the escape turned out to just be rumours. The truth is that the museum was forced to close in 2017 due to zoning violations, and the materials are being held by a relative of the Warrens.

here is an update on annabelle’s whereabouts after escaping the warren museum pic.twitter.com/vLDdsoblry — jaye (@chocoasiann) August 15, 2020

The real-life Annabelle doll apparently belonged to a student nurse. When it started displaying symptoms of being haunted, the Warrens took it and put it in a glass case in the museum since then.