By now we all know 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' but, did you guys know that Kokila Ben predicted wearing face masks even before it became a thing.

Yup, watch this video.

Quite hilarious! There are no dialogues in the video and we don't exactly know the context of what was actually happening here but, it sure as hell resonates with today's times. (Tell us the episode number, if you know.)

If I had to guess I'd say Kokila Ben is getting angry at Gopi Bahu because she forgot to wear her mask before going out.

But, this is just a wild guess and it's not true of course, because this is an old episode from the show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'.

And, obviously that's not the right way to wear a mask.

Whatever be the case, I'm surprised and impressed, to know Kokila Ben kind of predicted the future, with such precision. And the internet feels the same.

Impressed with Kokila Ben's super power?