For the first time in India's history, diesel costs more than petrol. There's been a steady rise in gas prices for the last few weeks, and now, diesel is going for a whopping ₹79.88, while petrol is at ₹79.76. It's an unprecedented situation that has people fuming, and we all know that public anger soon turns into memes on Twitter.

Diesel: Rs 79.88 per ltr

Petrol: Rs 79.40 per ltr

Diesel be like: pic.twitter.com/fv1UXfObqo — Jiten Sharma (@_the_jiten) June 24, 2020

Haters will not appreciate, but Modi govt is the first govt to make petrol cheaper than diesel. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) June 24, 2020

When Modi Ji said GDP will go up, didn't realise that he meant....



G. Gas ∆

D. Diesel ∆

P. Petrol ∆



Prices Will GO UP !! pic.twitter.com/IToINSWkoL — Henry Austin (@henryaustin0) June 23, 2020

Even DIESEL Jeans are very expensive. No one questions that. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 24, 2020

Diesel rn: pic.twitter.com/9HcJQIe05n — Aarti Yadav (@abechalnayrr) June 24, 2020

Jo 70 yrs may nahi hua, Modi ji be 70 month may achieve kiya.



Petrol diesel & dollar all crossed 70 at once.



master stroke by Modi.



#तेल_पर_प्रहार — VK18_ABD17 🇮🇳 (@VK18_ABD17) June 24, 2020

Baba Ramdevji - now please invent cheap Ayurvedic Petrol and Diesel 🙏 — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) June 24, 2020

#PetrolDieselPriceHike#DieselPrice

Pic 1 - Diesel price before BJP

Pic 2 - Diesel price after BJP pic.twitter.com/nVhJtUlAF3 — Shaman🦋 (@wittyshaman) June 24, 2020

First time in the history of India price of Diesel is higher than petrol price.

Congratulations Diesel for your daily growth.#FuelPriceHike pic.twitter.com/drbugh5K6n — Tijo kurian (@KurianTijo) June 24, 2020

Diesel costlier than petrol for first time in history .

Petrol be like:- pic.twitter.com/vcE4uka4Jb — Kharwas Amit👑🚩 (@amit_kharwas) June 24, 2020

Meanwhile People’s who brought Diesel Car



Even if the world ends, there'll always be memes.