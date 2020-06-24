For the first time in India's history, diesel costs more than petrol. There's been a steady rise in gas prices for the last few weeks, and now, diesel is going for a whopping ₹79.88, while petrol is at ₹79.76. It's an unprecedented situation that has people fuming, and we all know that public anger soon turns into memes on Twitter. 

Even if the world ends, there'll always be memes.