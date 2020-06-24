For the first time in India's history, diesel costs more than petrol. There's been a steady rise in gas prices for the last few weeks, and now, diesel is going for a whopping ₹79.88, while petrol is at ₹79.76. It's an unprecedented situation that has people fuming, and we all know that public anger soon turns into memes on Twitter.
When Modi Ji said GDP will go up, didn't realise that he meant....— Henry Austin (@henryaustin0) June 23, 2020
G. Gas ∆
D. Diesel ∆
P. Petrol ∆
Prices Will GO UP !! pic.twitter.com/IToINSWkoL
Even DIESEL Jeans are very expensive. No one questions that.— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 24, 2020
Diesel price: Rs 79.88— Aarti Yadav (@abechalnayrr) June 24, 2020
Petrol Price: Rs 79.40
Diesel rn: pic.twitter.com/9HcJQIe05n
Jo 70 yrs may nahi hua, Modi ji be 70 month may achieve kiya.— VK18_ABD17 🇮🇳 (@VK18_ABD17) June 24, 2020
Petrol ₹79.80
Diesel ₹79.92
Dollar ₹75.68
Petrol diesel & dollar all crossed 70 at once.
master stroke by Modi.
#तेल_पर_प्रहार
#PetrolDieselPriceHike#DieselPrice— Shaman🦋 (@wittyshaman) June 24, 2020
• Petrol: Rs 79.76/litre
• Diesel: Rs 79.88/litre
Pic 1 - Diesel price before BJP
Pic 2 - Diesel price after BJP pic.twitter.com/nVhJtUlAF3
First time in the history of India price of Diesel is higher than petrol price.— Tijo kurian (@KurianTijo) June 24, 2020
Congratulations Diesel for your daily growth.#FuelPriceHike pic.twitter.com/drbugh5K6n
Meanwhile People’s who brought Diesel Car— Mansoor Ahamed (@INCMansoor) June 24, 2020
Diesel: Rs 79.88 per ltr
Petrol: Rs 79.40 per ltr#diesel #PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/KUle6We0i1
