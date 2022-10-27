If I make a list of ’10 Destinations To Visit Before I Die,’ Disneyland would make it to my top 5. I imagine this would be the case for many of us – The Disney Buffs who’ve grown up mincing Hakuna Matata. But there’s a problem. It is not that we don’t desire it enough, it’s just that the entire affair would cost us a bomb that we just can’t afford at the moment.
But after the USA, France, Japan, and China, do you know that Disneyland is finally coming to South Asia?
Reportedly, representatives of Disneyland are all set to visit Sri Lanka in November to hold discussions on establishing South Asia’s first Disneyland in Hambantota.
This would be a major boost to Sri Lanka’s tourism sector amid the ongoing economic crisis. Apparently, Jamila Husain, Associate Editor of Daily Mirror tweeted, “Team from Disneyland have AGREED to visit #SriLanka in Nov. to hold discussions on setting up South Asia’s 1st Disneyland in Hambantota!”
She further added, “Diana Gamage (State Tourism Minister) will be visiting the US soon to discuss plans for the $18 billion investment following an invitation from Walt Disney.”
Ever since this news broke in the media, desi Twitter has been burbling with jealousy.
LOL.
So what do you think about this?