If I make a list of ’10 Destinations To Visit Before I Die,’ Disneyland would make it to my top 5. I imagine this would be the case for many of us – The Disney Buffs who’ve grown up mincing Hakuna Matata. But there’s a problem. It is not that we don’t desire it enough, it’s just that the entire affair would cost us a bomb that we just can’t afford at the moment.

But after the USA, France, Japan, and China, do you know that Disneyland is finally coming to South Asia?

Reportedly, representatives of Disneyland are all set to visit Sri Lanka in November to hold discussions on establishing South Asia’s first Disneyland in Hambantota.

This would be a major boost to Sri Lanka’s tourism sector amid the ongoing economic crisis. Apparently, Jamila Husain, Associate Editor of Daily Mirror tweeted, “Team from Disneyland have AGREED to visit #SriLanka in Nov. to hold discussions on setting up South Asia’s 1st Disneyland in Hambantota!”

She further added, “Diana Gamage (State Tourism Minister) will be visiting the US soon to discuss plans for the $18 billion investment following an invitation from Walt Disney.”

Ever since this news broke in the media, desi Twitter has been burbling with jealousy.

What? Why?? Kya mila Hume fir 5th largest economy ban ke? https://t.co/RKj6hmo6ba — Rishika (@Rishhhtemebaap) October 24, 2022

Expectedly Indian Ego Got 3rd Degree Burns… LOL https://t.co/QClNP2LFcJ — Arpan ~ Religion is Ritualistic Fascism (@OpinionatedBong) October 24, 2022

No offence to the Lankans but it makes no sense. Their economy is in shambles right now. Even worse than India. Maybe give it to the Thais or Pinoys. pic.twitter.com/RajDWDVJeN — Imy Hanako (@GG_s0nic) October 24, 2022

LOL.

But wtf is South Asia? You mean Indian sub continent? — ChunaChuna (@ChunaChuna4) October 24, 2022

Let's boycott #disneyland for not choosing India. — 7819373719272 (@59173728I6371) October 24, 2022

Should have been build in India first and also there is no such thing as south Asia pic.twitter.com/CgpGj8h7KV — ✖︎AdamQureshi😎🏗️✪ (@realadamqureshi) October 24, 2022

Why not India 🇮🇳? — 7819373719272 (@59173728I6371) October 24, 2022

Why are some Indians trolling SL here ?? Kuch bhi ? — Paneer_Amulbutter_Masala (@PaneerAmul) October 24, 2022

