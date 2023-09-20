The glorious hours you spend hustling in office, replacing honest opinions with sugarcoated noteds and exchanging the minimal personal time you get by the end of the day in favour of overwhelming exhaustion that drifts you away into the sweet embrace of sleep quicker than you realise is every person’s dream job. YES.

We love being micromanaged, and the illusion of having a work-life balance is so tempting we can’t resist staying in that bubble, dedicating all our hours and weekends and holidays to work in an organisation that sings ballads of hours of hard work while appraising us once a year offering us peanuts but giving us the promotion lollipop. You see, we get this is a toxic relationship, but we’ve romanticised it so much so that there’s nothing we can look beyond work and meetings and deadlines and targets and manager and colleagues and Microsoft Teams…oh that ringtone, it never fails to give us the CHILLS.

Plus, who’d go through all that hassle to find another job when I can gladly stay within the cocoon of this job and sell my soul away? But wait, what is this I see on the Internet?

A full-time job for bubbly-spirited, ever-smiling socialites to work in the office on holidays, on weekends, on all hours, 24X7, without the choice of work from home? Oh my God…is this real or a figment from my happiest of imaginations?

Isn’t being a corporate slave every employee’s dream?

"Full time only, posted in Delhi NCR. We work weekends, holidays and all hours. WFH in NOT an option" How does anyone think anything of that is attractive or something to be proud of or flaunt about!!? "Renumeration to be about the experience that is gained by being part of this… https://t.co/3BKpdonMQT — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) September 19, 2023

Any Slaves, looking for job? Apply at Kunzum. Look at the perks! https://t.co/5GGlz2fzBE — Kartik Shah (@mekartikshah) September 19, 2023

"Full time only, posted in Delhi NCR. We work weekends, holidays and all hours. WFH in NOT an option."



Haan haan, zindagi mat jiyo. Work is worship, work is life. Life is work. Work is God. — Sahiba Khan (@jhansiserani) September 19, 2023

Person typing this post pic.twitter.com/4QnkJfchEn — Prateek (@spokenatlast) September 19, 2023

Hiring alert: Kunzum is hiring slaves. https://t.co/hFYfWsYTTI — Ashish Singh (@ashzingh) September 19, 2023

Forgot to mention, remuneration would be in "exposure" 😂 — Shantanu Goel (@shantanugoel) September 19, 2023

Oh, wait! I thought this was supposed to be a satire.

