Drug do, drug do, drug do, mujhe drug do, mere liye gaanja laao, charas laao, ecstasy laao.

Those are the words of the great Arnab Goswami, and I feel someone should actually give him some drugs. Please de do yaar. For the love of God.

One feels sorry for ordinary Indians.



This is India’s most influential and important news analyst and talk show host, Arnab Goswami.



With Indian news channels competing with each other as to which one can stoop the lowest, there are very few moments that surprise me now.

This one did.

In what seems like a show on Sushant Singh Rajput case (don't even have to guess at this point), Arnab could be seen begging for drugs, presumably enacting someone else.

So people did what people do. They cut out the context and now it's just a clip of the Republic TV editor-in-chief saying drugs do, drugs do.

A great fodder for social media, the clip is now doing rounds on the internet and here are some of our favourite posts.

I'm considering this as Arnab's audition for the sequel of udta punjab pic.twitter.com/U9ZzxN6rex — Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy) August 29, 2020

14 year old me listening to Manali Trance for the first time https://t.co/98aWKBj0Rk — k (@khushikeaansoo) August 29, 2020

Milton:

“Satan exalted sat, by merit raised

To that bad eminence; and, from despair

Thus high uplifted beyond hope, aspires

Beyond thus high, insatiate to pursue”



Arnab: https://t.co/Hlk4use61W — Genderless Android | Major Kusanagi on Acid (@rahuldsouza) August 29, 2020

i feel like arnab goswami has finally reached his midlife crisis https://t.co/IUmoWWPXje — naina 🦋 (@sunayana_ray) August 29, 2020

Rasode mein drugs tha https://t.co/JyQWe7dXrx — SK (@sruthijith) August 29, 2020

Someone listen to him. Please. https://t.co/V6F95qcaaa — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) August 29, 2020

Arnab is us after we watch Republic TV for too long.