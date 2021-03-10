Without fail, every Women's Day is marred by an influx of dumb statements of men trying to prove a point. Sometimes, they don't even have a point, they just want to put some kind of idiocy out into the world for no rhyme or reason. This year wasn't any different, as the examples below prove.

1. Please elaborate.

Feminine is not a gender – it is a dimension. #SadhguruQuotes pic.twitter.com/6NXvfoK50k — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 8, 2021

2. Despite this tweet being about some new campaign, it was still super tone-deaf.

3. This men's inner wear brand asking guys to wear bindis for no discernible reason.

4. This tweet by a page whose name explains everything.

5. This guy who decided it was actually a day to feel sorry for yourself.

"Happy World Hypocrite Day".

Today, many hypocrites will unite to wish #womensday. But, why the day is celebrated on #8th March only?

Why there is no law for "False Rape Allegations"?

Why "All Men Are Same" when there are men who equally support women too?#MenforWomen #IWD2021 pic.twitter.com/arDNEtM5Tm — Piyush Monga ( PK ) (@Piyush7teen) March 8, 2021

6. The guru gives gyaan again!

7. And this dude getting pissed about who-knows-what.

Same bunch of hypocrites will talk about men on #InternationalMensDay or #MensDay19Nov.

And precisely why men need not waste time to talk about women on #WomensDay.

Sanity is that men should start/continue talking about men, their well-being or their needs every possible day. https://t.co/nQwNnKKONM — G-SAT⚦ 🇮🇳 (@gauravsatle) March 8, 2021

8. This page posting the most misogynistic bile ever.

9. These two 'brilliant' tweets by RGV, 'cos why not.

I want women to be happy each and every day ..So I won’t wish them Happy Women’s Day — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 7, 2021

Hey MAN POWER, watch out for the WOMAN POWER @PoojaBofficial behind you! BYE! https://t.co/NgmkVxx8Gs pic.twitter.com/vmYvMBbiiZ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2021

10. No. Words.

LGTV और फेमिनिस्ट लोगों ने मिलकर इसका पुराना अकाउंट उड़वा दिया है। इसे इंस्टाग्राम में follow करो please... he needs support 🙏 and we need to support him too pic.twitter.com/c6W1Ikjw2j — Shit Shit Hota Hai (@mishrag47) March 9, 2021

11. Oh no, the injustice of it all!

It took a woman @sonal_mansingh to demand #InternationalMensDay celebration in India (which was met by a laughter by all men MPs) Do people really think these MPs will ever form men's commission?It will take parliament full of female MPs to take collective pity on men to form it. — Ambar_47 (@ambar_hitman) March 9, 2021

*Sighs*