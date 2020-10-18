Things have been pretty hard this year. We're all practising social distancing, and the last thing we really want is a moment of quick decision giving us an STD! So yeah, kindly cover your tool.

But the recent turn of events has left us all scratching our heads even more. Durex India took to social media to ask us if we want to #ForgetCondoms and it has taken us all by surprise. We read it twice, thrice and again just to make sure we weren't making a mistake. But here it is.

Confused right? Well trust us, we all are. Some of our favourite celebrities also expressed their disbelief on Durex India's post and all everybody wants to really know is what is up with the brand?

Vikrant Massey is totally a mood right now!

And Bani J straight up wants Durex India to clarify. Ummm, so do we!

It's a big NO to any post-sex anxiety that comes tied with having unprotected sex for Bollywood actress Radhika Apte. And we couldn't agree more.

Influencers Varun Sood and Dolly Singh also took to their respective Instagram accounts to share just how much of mix-up this #ForgetCondoms stunt has caused and are wondering what the big suspense is all about.

Durex India's question has certainly stirred up a hornet's nest. And to pacify this storm on social media, Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin has taken matters into her own hands. Listen to what she has to say.

Ok, so hopefully Kalki will throw some light on what's really going on. Because thinking about this is definitely making our heads spin. How can we not use condoms? I mean nobody minds extra pleasure. But at the cost of safety? Absolutely Not!

We all have the right to enjoy more intense and gratifying sex and shouldn't have to decide between pleasure and protection. Unless, Durex India has a better alternative that could change the future of safe sex altogether. But what do you think it could be?

This is annoying, but all we can do is to wait. Just remember, good things come to those who do *Wink*