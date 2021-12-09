Right from your television screens to countless tweets, if every piece of content is about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, toh zinda ho tum.

In usual weddings, certain unique rituals or attires make the trend, but it's probably the first time in history that the couple itself is trending and how!

Vicky and Katrina's wedding is now a nationwide phenomenon and brands can't stop themselves from making everything about them.

1. Durex India

The official Instagram handle of Durex India has come up with a punny wedding meme for Katrina and Vicky. They totally deserve the invitation man!

This is what the hilarious caption says:

Pun and admission to your wedding: intended!

2. Swiggy

With rumours of the menu been made public, Swiggy jumped into the bandwagon as well, uploading a 'confidential' post.

This caption, at a glance, would make you curious too!

Exclusive leek brought to you by Swiggy.

3. Amazon Prime Video

Although the clips are from different movies, this edit captures the mood well. We can only guess how the wedding video will turn out!

3 claps for the caption. One extra for the rhyme.

Jab tak hai jaan ki ye jo hai baazi, bas yun samjho hum bhi hain raazi.

Well done, brands!