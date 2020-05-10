An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was felt in Delhi today. This is the third time Delhites have felt tremors in the past one month.

Earthquake tremors felt in parts of #Delhi



According to National Center for Seismology, earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes #Delhi — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

While the country is already struggling with the lockdown and a freaking pandemic, an earthquake definitely isn't something people are looking forward to.

So, Twitter instantly started sharing how they feel about a natural calamity at this point in time.

toofaan aaya earthquake aaya ab bas uski shaadi ka card aa jaye to maan loonga ki duniya khatam ho gayi. — Aasshiiqq (@Aasshiiqq) May 10, 2020

Meanwhile Delhiites be like - pic.twitter.com/ucyZNgI119 — Shubhank Gupta (@guptashubhank) May 10, 2020

#earthquake in Delhi and NCR. 3rd earthquake in delhi within lockdown period.Liberals be like Isme bhi Modiji ki Galti h 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Sf9fHg7mAZ — Vikash_Pandey (@Vikas_d_rockstr) May 10, 2020

*Ghar ke andar rho to #earthquake



**Ghar ke bahar jaao to corona ka dar.......



Such, a bad phase 😓😓😑 in the history of the entire world is happening in this year (2020)



*Specially, people of Delhi rn : pic.twitter.com/DQQ9WnvZUF — Himanshu Seth (@tereMaalKaYaar) May 10, 2020

Delhities after another earthquake in 2020😫#earthquake pic.twitter.com/HmJ0KQtokc — Definite hu BC (@definite_hu_bc) May 10, 2020

#earthquake



Meanwhile Delhiites be like - pic.twitter.com/Gg0yHZvYfz — ऐडा_Sarcaster👻😈✌ (@sarcastic_ldkaa) May 10, 2020

Now earthquake in delhi once again



*Meanwhile corona to #earthquake pic.twitter.com/zxmcoCeM2N — Risk_Hai🌈 (@Riskcasm) May 10, 2020

Earthquake every four five days pic.twitter.com/QO30qhmot3 — सिद्धार्थ (@noontelroti) May 10, 2020

When u didn't feel the earthquake bcs ur anemic so ur used to feel dizzy.#earthquake pic.twitter.com/hlyyShE5aL — 𝑨𝒏𝒏𝒊𝒆 (@stntwce) May 9, 2020