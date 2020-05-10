An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was felt in Delhi today. This is the third time Delhites have felt tremors in the past one month.
Earthquake tremors felt in parts of #Delhi— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020
While the country is already struggling with the lockdown and a freaking pandemic, an earthquake definitely isn't something people are looking forward to.
So, Twitter instantly started sharing how they feel about a natural calamity at this point in time.
toofaan aaya earthquake aaya ab bas uski shaadi ka card aa jaye to maan loonga ki duniya khatam ho gayi.— Aasshiiqq (@Aasshiiqq) May 10, 2020
Now earthquake in delhi once again, meanwhile Delhiites .— तूफ़ान का देवताᵀʰᵒʳ 🚩 (@iStormbreaker_) May 10, 2020
#earthquake. Who felt it 2 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/gyhPJCaRHZ— Ravinder rathore (@Ravinder_AVR) May 10, 2020
When no-one goes out even after earthquake. Meanwhile #Covid_19 to #EARTHQUAKE pic.twitter.com/FZhwUiOoH4— Karan chhabra (@Karanchhabra24) May 10, 2020
After earthquake.— Mukul Kumar (@MuKuL_93Here) May 10, 2020
#earthquake in Delhi and NCR. 3rd earthquake in delhi within lockdown period.Liberals be like Isme bhi Modiji ki Galti h 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Sf9fHg7mAZ— Vikash_Pandey (@Vikas_d_rockstr) May 10, 2020
*Ghar ke andar rho to #earthquake— Himanshu Seth (@tereMaalKaYaar) May 10, 2020
**Ghar ke bahar jaao to corona ka dar.......
Such, a bad phase 😓😓😑 in the history of the entire world is happening in this year (2020)
Delhities after another earthquake in 2020😫#earthquake pic.twitter.com/HmJ0KQtokc— Definite hu BC (@definite_hu_bc) May 10, 2020
Coronaviraus,Earthquake....#earthquake #earthquakeindelhi— 𝘼𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 (@AyushGurjar_) May 10, 2020
#earthquake— 👑 SAgar 🇮🇳 (@iamthesgr) May 10, 2020
#earthquake— ऐडा_Sarcaster👻😈✌ (@sarcastic_ldkaa) May 10, 2020
Now earthquake in delhi once again— Risk_Hai🌈 (@Riskcasm) May 10, 2020
After COVID, now #earthquake and #duststorm— Jitendra Srivastava (@iamjitusrivas) May 10, 2020
Earthquake every four five days pic.twitter.com/QO30qhmot3— सिद्धार्थ (@noontelroti) May 10, 2020
#earthquake— Arnab Mistry (@mistry_arnab) May 10, 2020
*Everybody is anxious because of COVID-19*
Delhiites rn: #earthquake pic.twitter.com/3aHBie8yz3— Anushka Singh (@tanushkasngh) May 10, 2020
#earthquake #Lindol— Harvey Lakhmani (@harveylakhmani) May 9, 2020
20 years of Earthquake drills: duck and cover!!
When u didn't feel the earthquake bcs ur anemic so ur used to feel dizzy.#earthquake pic.twitter.com/hlyyShE5aL— 𝑨𝒏𝒏𝒊𝒆 (@stntwce) May 9, 2020
Is this serious? An earthquake at 3:30am? 2020 is going to kill me sooner than later from all these panic attacks, goodness.— Arakaki Nanako 🕉️ (@DevenReton) May 9, 2020
2020 is so cancelled, I swear.#earthquake
Earthquake to corona - 😹#earthquake pic.twitter.com/VXFBP4fIED— Chai ki deewani ❤️ (@_unpreceded_) May 10, 2020