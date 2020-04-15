India's on lockdown for a little while longer and this quarantine life has become the new normal. However, the new normal has us sleeping at 4 AM, skipping breakfast and having dinner at 12 AM.
These hilarious tweets perfectly sum up how the quarantine life has messed up our schedules.
Other siblings in quarantine: Season, memes, music, Ludo, Pubg, sleeping, eating & repeating— Sahar Tariq (@SaharTariq11) April 2, 2020
In my home:
Breakfast, lunch dinner time larai
Remote se larai
Chai bnany pe larai
Bahir kam jany pe larai
Hath lgany pe larai
Mask sanitizer pe larai
Headphones leny pe larai
oh shit it's almost 6pm breakfast kha lena chahiye— Akshar (@AksharPathak) April 1, 2020
My quarantine routine:— وير (@syawiers) March 21, 2020
5 am: tired
7 am: tired
10 am: tired
12 pm: tired
3 pm: tired
5 pm: tired
7 pm: tired
10 pm: tired
Bed time: ENNNNEERRGGYY
Friend-Bhai quarantine days me kya kiya tune— Mr_d19_ (@sarcastic_king_) April 14, 2020
Me-#QuaratineLife pic.twitter.com/ly69UbZlwp
I slept 14 hours last night absolutely locked and fuckin loaded for a big day of hand washing and looking out the window— Blair Socci (@blairsocci) March 15, 2020
Me: Maybe I should use this quarantine time to get my shit together and fix my sleep schedule— Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) April 14, 2020
Me 4 am on my way to the kitchen to eat shredded cheese: pic.twitter.com/cmRLQ2tvlL
Quarantine vibes during week 3, 4... 20? pic.twitter.com/AbqMasXzTm— Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) April 11, 2020
"AnYoNe eLsE's sKiN bEeN aCtInG uP sInCe qUaRaNtInE? " ya cause you don't eat properly and your sleep schedule is fucked what do you expect ??? And by you I mean me.— yikes (@cyrilswhore) April 8, 2020
My schedule these days:— Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) March 31, 2020
- Get a cup of black coffee.
- Get down to work.
- Coffee has gotten cold.
- Reheat coffee.
- OK, get down to work.
- Coffee has gotten cold.
- Reheat the coffee.
- OK, now get down to work.
- Coffee is not cold enough, make cold coffee.
On loop.
What sleep schedule? Just change time on your watch and make 5am the new 10pm https://t.co/VFEE0kGjZt— Ojas (@Ojasism) March 30, 2020
My list would be like:— Alhan Alqinai (@alhanamatata) March 18, 2020
1:30 pm Wake up
2:30 pm Eat
3:00pm till 3:00am watch movies while snacking on God knows what
3:30am sleep
everyone’s sharing their quarantine schedule so I thought I’d share mine!!— dnc suck my nuts (@chaoticcoochie) March 19, 2020
4am-4pm: depression sleep
4pm-6pm: contemplate existence
6pm-7pm: dinner time!
7pm-8pm: pet dog
8pm-4am: watch clips of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress
On whatever day of quarantine this is, during dinner time:— morena (@morenamags) March 31, 2020
me: yeah, well since today is Saturday...it's Saturday, right?
Emily: It's Monday...today is Monday. Guys, I think we lost her.
Me: pic.twitter.com/48TIMqBo6U
2:30 am in quarantine and I can’t decide if it’s bedtime or dinner time— Molly Shaw (@mollydshaw) April 3, 2020
My mom said today: I know why your sleep schedule is so bad now....— Rexhi Nazarko (Al-Rumi) (@RexAlRumi) April 14, 2020
I asked why and she said: “You’re practicing for Ramadan right? So you can sleep all day and eat all night?”
Aha ha yes mom, it’s that, not quarantine depression.
I had a tiny breakdown today but it only lasted from like 11:30am to 5:30pm so that’s winning?— Ada Limón (@adalimon) April 15, 2020
what’s y’alls new sleep schedule mine is 5 am to 2 pm :)— -_- (@imnotbecca) March 29, 2020
12pm-4am.— 𝕮𝖔𝖗𝖕𝖚𝖘 𝕽𝖊𝖓 (@CorpusRen) March 30, 2020
Wake up at 8am.
Do stuff for about an hour.
Then around 9am go back to sleep.
And start the day around 12pm or 1pm. pic.twitter.com/wOIZw6ZNfD
roz utho, nahaao, twitternetflixinstagramprimevideo whatsapphotstaryoutube, so jaao— Akshar (@AksharPathak) April 4, 2020
How am I supposed to stock up on groceries if I'm always hungry?