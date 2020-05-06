Elon Musk is known for being a little out there - he literally sent a car into outer space just for bragging rights. His idiosyncrasies on Twitter are another part of his notoriety, which many in his board of directors consider unbecoming of a CEO. Most recently, he's been in a relationship with the musician Grimes.
Grimes just gave birth to their baby boy, and Musk introduced him to the world with a picture on Twitter, claiming the kid's name is 'X Æ A-12'. Hain?
May 5, 2020
X Æ A-12 Musk— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020
People have since been very vocal in their befuddlement, which has obviously given rise to some primo meme-os.
Grimes: What’s that sound?— Professor Procrastination (@acf3301) May 6, 2020
Elon Musk: It’s the baby. He’s crying
X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/hyyD8vt4RT
“go to your room”— loser ⋆ (@tristehomo) May 6, 2020
X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/8BuGtVhqJ3
ELON MUSK: *accidentally drops a drawer full of silverware*— Extreme Good Person (@SortaBad) April 30, 2020
GRIMES: [hearing the sound it makes] Thats the perfect baby name
elon musk: My girlfriend Grimes, I got you this iTunes gift card to thank you for giving birth because I am rich. Also, what should we name our baby?— sophie (@soophiehamilton) May 5, 2020
grimes: thiŞ iŞ pērfē¢t pic.twitter.com/cjC4kcbrZz
X Æ A-12: *Trips and scrapes his elbow*— Gatebreaker (@GatebreakerYT) May 6, 2020
Teacher: Are you okay? Do you need to go to see the nurse?
X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/dUVqV5QUOb
Your kid's name must contain at least one lowercase letter, one capital letter and one number.— jesuisG (@jesuisvalery1) May 5, 2020
j.xo pic.twitter.com/KELLi8GNFX— fifty shades of j (@questionltd) May 5, 2020
Well, it's 2020 and anything can happen. Here's to wishing that kid a happy life!