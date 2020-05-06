Elon Musk is known for being a little out there - he literally sent a car into outer space just for bragging rights. His idiosyncrasies on Twitter are another part of his notoriety, which many in his board of directors consider unbecoming of a CEO. Most recently, he's been in a relationship with the musician Grimes.

Grimes just gave birth to their baby boy, and Musk introduced him to the world with a picture on Twitter, claiming the kid's name is 'X Æ A-12'. Hain?

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

People have since been very vocal in their befuddlement, which has obviously given rise to some primo meme-os.

Grimes: What’s that sound?



Elon Musk: It’s the baby. He’s crying



X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/hyyD8vt4RT — Professor Procrastination (@acf3301) May 6, 2020

“go to your room”

X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/8BuGtVhqJ3 — loser ⋆ (@tristehomo) May 6, 2020

Grime: Where's the baby?



Elon Musk: Outside in the new self-pushing Tesla pram!



X Æ A-12 travelling around: pic.twitter.com/sjBdQgE8Ck — Corono she better dont (@Spilling_The_T) May 5, 2020

ELON MUSK: *accidentally drops a drawer full of silverware*



GRIMES: [hearing the sound it makes] Thats the perfect baby name — Extreme Good Person (@SortaBad) April 30, 2020

The Grimes baby when Elon Musk does "got your nose!" pic.twitter.com/vdh72ra6RO — Chadley Walsh (@crumlingothic_) May 5, 2020

elon musk: My girlfriend Grimes, I got you this iTunes gift card to thank you for giving birth because I am rich. Also, what should we name our baby?



grimes: thiŞ iŞ pērfē¢t pic.twitter.com/cjC4kcbrZz — sophie (@soophiehamilton) May 5, 2020

X Æ A-12: *Trips and scrapes his elbow*



Teacher: Are you okay? Do you need to go to see the nurse?



X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/dUVqV5QUOb — Gatebreaker (@GatebreakerYT) May 6, 2020

Your kid's name must contain at least one lowercase letter, one capital letter and one number. — jesuisG (@jesuisvalery1) May 5, 2020

Well, it's 2020 and anything can happen. Here's to wishing that kid a happy life!