Elon Musk is known for being a little out there - he literally sent a car into outer space just for bragging rights. His idiosyncrasies on Twitter are another part of his notoriety, which many in his board of directors consider unbecoming of a CEO. Most recently, he's been in a relationship with the musician Grimes.

Grimes just gave birth to their baby boy, and Musk introduced him to the world with a picture on Twitter, claiming the kid's name is 'X Æ A-12'. Hain?

People have since been very vocal in their befuddlement, which has obviously given rise to some primo meme-os.

Well, it's 2020 and anything can happen. Here's to wishing that kid a happy life!