Everyone knows that Elon Musk is a little over the top. But after he introduced his son 'X Æ A-12' to the world, he has literally baffled everyone. 

While everyone thought it was a joke, his wife singer Grimes confirmed that it really wasn't. She even broke down the meaning of the name. 

But Musk's son is really going to thank the laws in California later in life because a name as peculiar as THAT isn't allowed in the state. 

According to People, even though the name is not technically illegal, it won't be accepted as valid by the state.That's because it is against California law to include numbers or symbols in a name. A family law attorney from California stated,     

In California, you can only use the '26 characters' of the English language in your baby name. Thus, you can't have numbers, Roman numerals, accents, umlauts or other symbols or emojis. Although an apostrophe, for a name like 'O'Connor,' is acceptable. 

Twitter pretty much agreed with the state laws. 

So, even though the name isn't illegal, the couple has to change the name to something else in the birth certificate to something that is well...normal. Unless and until Musk and Grimes find a loophole in this too. 