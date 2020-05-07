Everyone knows that Elon Musk is a little over the top. But after he introduced his son 'X Æ A-12' to the world, he has literally baffled everyone.

While everyone thought it was a joke, his wife singer Grimes confirmed that it really wasn't. She even broke down the meaning of the name.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

But Musk's son is really going to thank the laws in California later in life because a name as peculiar as THAT isn't allowed in the state.

According to People, even though the name is not technically illegal, it won't be accepted as valid by the state.That's because it is against California law to include numbers or symbols in a name. A family law attorney from California stated,

In California, you can only use the '26 characters' of the English language in your baby name. Thus, you can't have numbers, Roman numerals, accents, umlauts or other symbols or emojis. Although an apostrophe, for a name like 'O'Connor,' is acceptable.

Twitter pretty much agreed with the state laws.

Good. Someone's gotta look out for the kids. lol I had a feeling that name wouldn't be legal bc people have been kept from naming their kid like, Superman and stuff. lol — Stephanie V (@Lioness006) May 7, 2020

Too much money too much time makes you do stupid things!!! — leeder899 (@leeder899) May 7, 2020

Well duh! Just cause they are famous doesn't mean they can change laws!!! — R♥a♥n♥i 🐄 (@Little_Foot26) May 7, 2020

So, even though the name isn't illegal, the couple has to change the name to something else in the birth certificate to something that is well...normal. Unless and until Musk and Grimes find a loophole in this too.