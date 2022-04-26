Elon Musk is the real-life Bruce Wayne embodying Ariana Grande's I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it.

Remember back when Musk jokingly asked how much Twitter is? Well, turns out he wasn't joking after all. He actually did it.

Elon Musk offered around $44 billion to take over Twitter and according to reports, Twitter accepted the offer today. Twitter announced the $54.20-per-share deal after a meeting with its shareholders.

According to Elon Musk, he has always been an advocate of free speech and that's the reason he acquired Twitter.

Musk also wants to make several changes to "make Twitter better than ever." He wants to add new features, make the algorithm open source to increase trust, defeat the spambots, and authenticate all humans. He sees tremendous potential in Twitter and is looking forward to work with the company, according to a statement.

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

Here's what Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said about the takeover

Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important. https://t.co/5iNTtJoEHf — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 25, 2022

Here's how Twitterati reacted to this takeover

elon musk takes lesser time in buying companies than I do in deciding what pizza to order — zomato (@zomato) April 25, 2022

Elon Musk will literally buy twitter for $44 billion instead of going to therapy — Lewis 🍿 (@lewisjwr) April 25, 2022

elon musk spending $43 billion to stop getting bullied on twitter when he could’ve simply been less annoying is insane — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) April 25, 2022

Finally., now I own a product that Elon Musk builds.



🐥 — pj (@BeingPractical) April 25, 2022

No way Elon Musk added this already #ElonMusk 🎉 pic.twitter.com/r9CybbX64F — george (@StokeyyG2) April 25, 2022

jahan pyar bik raha hai wahan twitter kya cheez hai. — Aasshiiqq (@Aasshiiqq) April 25, 2022

Just wanted to say how much I, @TheTweetOfGod, have always loved and respected Elon Musk, and never thought he was a jerk, or batshit insane, and that idea of him is in no way intrinsically terrifying. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) April 25, 2022

Bhai @elonmusk yeh IRCTC kharid lo please — Viraj Raundal (@virajraundal8) April 25, 2022

#twittersold Costs Musk $44 billion to feed his God complex. pic.twitter.com/nt2MKzBzYA — Cyan (@CyanNova2) April 25, 2022

For $44 billion, a guy could’ve gone down in history for ending world hunger.



History will record that our mega billionaires had other priorities. #twittersold — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 25, 2022

Elon Musk to Twitter Board of directors at Twitter HQ after buying entire stake in company for 44 billion dollars!#twittersold pic.twitter.com/0WkqPVHTZ9 — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) April 25, 2022

Anyone who's so upset about Elon now owning Twitter, don't let the door hit you on your way out.. 🤣#Twitter #twittersold #ElonMusk — Guiscard M (@GuiscardMx) April 25, 2022

Elon Musk buying Twitter is not a good thing. Worlds richest man buying the online town hall cannot be good for anyone #TwitterTakeover — #SocialistSunday (@socialistsunday) April 25, 2022

Perhaps — and hear me out here — if you can afford to buy Twitter for $44 billion, you can afford to pay your fair share in taxes. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) April 25, 2022

There are mixed reactions from people to the Twitter takeover. What will be the future of Twitter? Only time will tell.

Also Read | 7 Times A Single Tweet By Elon Musk Changed The Fates Of Companies & Markets