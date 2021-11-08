Billionaire manchild extraordinaire Elon Musk has a tendency to be, well, a d**k. From calling people rescuing kids stuck in a cave, paedophile, to making transphobic jokes, to paying workers f**kall, to crying about paying fair taxes, Musk has truly done it all. But he might have just committed the worst offence of all time a human can be criticised for on social media.

He made a sex joke at a senator.

Musk recently hosted a Twitter poll asking if he should sell 10% of Tesla stocks since that's the only way he could pay taxes. *crying noises intensify from Tesla factory basements*

US Senator Ron Wyden quote tweeted it with the following:

Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll. It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax.

As usual, Elon Musk did the white people version Pehli ball trial ball hoti hai.

Why does ur pp look like u just came? — Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) November 7, 2021

Mind you, Musk made that statement with that profile picture!

Deny it all you want...

Anyhow, since none of the self driving cars have run over anyone this week, Twitter picked this tweet up as the problem of the week and went to town with it.

dawg look at our faustian space nigga we ain't never colonizing mars https://t.co/FiLcN2rEci — Wæs 🍂 (@watchingspirals) November 8, 2021

The hadron collider is causing time forking and we've landed on the dumbest fucking timeline. https://t.co/trRwUH5rwF — 🍂 🦜 🦃 (@TiffPollardFan) November 8, 2021

the tax just got 10% higher https://t.co/5qWlMoqm4A — delaniac 🌹🌱 (@ChadNotChud) November 8, 2021

This tweet should be taxed https://t.co/zNAzFXsBuE — James Medlock (@jdcmedlock) November 8, 2021

The CEO of the stock I have everything invested in: https://t.co/c6Vmt6hGqD — Paul Buijs (@flyingdutchdude) November 8, 2021

The richest person in the world, ladies and gentlemen.



I would be fully supportive of a Elon Musk tax that just applied to him where we taxed him a billion dollars every time he tweeted some stupid shit. https://t.co/VWHO6gX7vu — What Biden Has Done (@What46HasDone) November 8, 2021

celebs on twitter was a mistake https://t.co/PEz0i4298T — jeff minus context (@thecultureofme) November 8, 2021

Jeff Bezos is seething that as the 2nd wealthiest man he cannot make pp jokes on twitter dot com https://t.co/czgo5XVb49 — Kinochet (@_Kinochet) November 8, 2021

Richest man in history’s posts are indistinguishable from a groyper https://t.co/ON5eHEZeAC — Midwest Zoomer IV (@midwestzoomer4) November 8, 2021

Fucking cackling rn https://t.co/pqPTLb6krv — Professional government hater (@taylorpartdeux) November 8, 2021

For the uninitiated, you can do pull this shit if you have what poor people like to call F**k you money and with that we have come alarmingly close to the number of f bombs we are allowed to drop in a f**king article.