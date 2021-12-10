Among many things Elon Musk wants to do, a new one is added to the list now. Tesla CEO is quite active on Twitter and is always in the news creating controversies.

Now the world's richest man, Elon Musk wants to be an influencer. Like always, he did a poll on Twitter and asked people about this. 

"It would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Pretty intense."

As if he was not already influencing people in the business & tech space. But, here's what the world had to say about his decision.  

Last month, he also asked his followers on Twitter, if he should sell 10% of the Tesla stocks. 

I am not ready for this!