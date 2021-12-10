Among many things Elon Musk wants to do, a new one is added to the list now. Tesla CEO is quite active on Twitter and is always in the news creating controversies.

Now the world's richest man, Elon Musk wants to be an influencer. Like always, he did a poll on Twitter and asked people about this.

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

"It would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Pretty intense."

As if he was not already influencing people in the business & tech space. But, here's what the world had to say about his decision.

The activity on this tweet proves. You are already one. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 10, 2021

He is already the biggest influencer in the tech and business space ! — Manish Balani ⚡ (@camanishbalani) December 10, 2021

Start your rapping career once again.https://t.co/S8rjuCXqBJ — Pratham (@PrasoonPratham) December 10, 2021

if you had a dollar for every shitpost you’d be a… oh wait, nvm — Sami سامي (@samifouad) December 10, 2021

What exactly would you be influencing? — Nebraskangooner (@nebraskangooner) December 10, 2021

I’ll be your first subscriber if you make an onlyfans — Albi (SideArms) (@Albi_SideArms) December 10, 2021

noobtoob — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

Looking forward to your YouTube tutorial on How to cut your own hair — Irene Zhao (@Irenezhao_) December 10, 2021

Last month, he also asked his followers on Twitter, if he should sell 10% of the Tesla stocks.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.



Do you support this? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

