Earlier this week, Elon Musk bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter and became its largest shareholder, getting himself a seat on the board. Today, Musk tweeted a picture of himself with the caption, "Twitter's next board meeting is gonna be lit".
April 7, 2022
Here are some equally hilarious replies
It's gonna be a banger pic.twitter.com/idjdbiJECs— Fosty (@FostyLoL) April 7, 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Twitter's board meeting photo leaked pic.twitter.com/bm2eYjUjMr— CoinGecko (@coingecko) April 7, 2022
Please get back Trump on twitter (for the fun part, politics we've in plenty).— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) April 7, 2022
Elon Musk's entry to the Twitter board meeting @elonmusk 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hVRqbLNnsA— Abel Premnath V (@SouthINDGoogly) April 7, 2022
Twitter hasn't been this much fun since the Trump years.— James Spiro (@JamesSpiro) April 7, 2022
This is it Elon 😂 pic.twitter.com/cXLCo8xhHV— Ashley Illusion (@AshleyIllusion1) April 7, 2022
you making twitter 100 times more fun now!! and i’m loving it 😭— Nish (@nishtxaa) April 7, 2022
