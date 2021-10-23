It's Elon Musk again!

As you may have heard, Apple, along with its many products, launched a polishing cloth to clean apple devices.

Speaking of which, it already landed a meme festival on Twitter. But, hey, even Elon Musk couldn't stop himself from commenting on this.

Not to mention, the cost of the cloth is $19 in the US (Rs 1,900 in India). “Made with soft, nonabrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively,” that's how the cloth was described on the website.

On Friday, responding to a tweet by the Cupertino-based tech giant’s CEO Tim Cook, Elon quickly made fun of the cloth & said, “Come see the Apple Cloth TM.”

Have a look.

Come see the Apple Cloth ™️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2021

Indeed, Elon Musk is highly active on Twitter.