It's that time of the year again! As March is almost here, we put in all our hopes for appraisals. And this hope has led me to find a story that every employee could relate to.

A TikTok user named Kris (@krisdrinkslemonade) is going viral for his savage reply to his boss for his job performance.

It all started when the employer wanted to discuss the difference in Kris' performance in 2021 and 2020.

The TikTok user has reenacted his conversation with the boss and here's how it goes:

The Boss asked:

Mainly, I wanted to discuss the difference in your performance between 2021 and 2020. You were the top-rated employee in 2020, but it doesn’t feel like you’ve been nearly as present or focused. What’s changed?

Here's what Kris said:

Well, yes, 2020 was the second year in a row I didn’t get a raise, even though I was the top employee. When I asked why couldn’t get a raise, you said it was because of my position—no, My pay was a fair market value for my position. And when I asked where my pay falls on the pay scale, you said 'below the median', so below the average of what I could make in my position.

Oh wait, there's more. He just made a fair point ahead:



So I just decided I’m going to become a fair market value employee and put in a below-average amount of effort because that’s what I feel like you pay me to do. You’ve created an environment where there’s no incentive for me to work hard. So I don’t (mic drop).

Now that the video has gone viral with more than 21K views and 2K likes, Kris says, "Wish me luck in my next employment endeavor."

In the follow-up video, Krish explained how he got scared later with the dead silence and how much he adores his boss.

The long silence was met with a drawn-out sigh, and my boss went through the five stages of grief, landing on acceptance and finally went, Can you please just do your job for the rest of the time that we’re here,’ because we’re only here for another nine weeks since we’re both getting laid off.

People couldn't agree more with Kris and wished they had the courage to do this too!

