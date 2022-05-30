In an eerie (coincidence?), the internet recently discovered that the entire Board of Directors at Muthoot Finance had one thing in common. No, it's not that they're all men. That's just routine sexism. They're all named George! And one dude's named George, twice! Is this some sort of freakish cult/corporate ritual?
Check out the WTF tweet:
By George!! The Muthoot Group has quite a diverse board! #CorporateGovernance #Diversity pic.twitter.com/PMG7OXPy51— Lloyd Mathias (@LloydMathias) May 27, 2022
(This song is now stuck in my head, thanks to the tweet.)
Internet was equally weirded out by the bizarre (coincidence?):
The IT person who was told to create email IDs pic.twitter.com/oh6Gmx5eum— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 28, 2022
For the George , by the George to the George!— Pradeep Bapat (@pradeepbapat) May 28, 2022
That would be George the VIII— Tarun Hukku (@HukkuTarun) May 28, 2022
Guess now we know what it takes to climb the corporate ladder. Be a man and call yourself George!