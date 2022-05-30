In an eerie (coincidence?), the internet recently discovered that the entire Board of Directors at Muthoot Finance had one thing in common. No, it's not that they're all men. That's just routine sexism. They're all named George! And one dude's named George, twice! Is this some sort of freakish cult/corporate ritual?

Check out the WTF tweet:

(This song is now stuck in my head, thanks to the tweet.)

Internet was equally weirded out by the bizarre (coincidence?):

The IT person who was told to create email IDs pic.twitter.com/oh6Gmx5eum — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 28, 2022

Minutes of meeting- George chaired the meeting and appreciated the idea presented by George and supported by George. George proposed that this new venture will led by George and George, George and George will be key stake holders in it. At last George thanked all George. — pradeep mishra (@pkmishra_crw) May 26, 2022

The whole meeting would be "GEORGEgeous" !!! https://t.co/zw3i9sCQab — SUSHANT ANTIL (@sushant_antil19) May 29, 2022

The Next George pic.twitter.com/OYzc0LC51j — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 28, 2022

For the George , by the George to the George! — Pradeep Bapat (@pradeepbapat) May 28, 2022

That would be George the VIII — Tarun Hukku (@HukkuTarun) May 28, 2022

George of the Corporate Jungle. https://t.co/8W6KAapYpz — Vaseem (@vazmo_) May 28, 2022

Guess now we know what it takes to climb the corporate ladder. Be a man and call yourself George!