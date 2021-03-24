Recently, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first ever tweet for a staggering amount in the form of a non-fungible token, or NFT. This was the tweet, posted all the way back in 2006.

just setting up my twttr — jack (@jack) March 21, 2006

The amount he sold it for? $2.9 million. Yup, insane. Now that's a whole lot of money, so we tried to think up of all the other things you could buy for that kind of dough.

1. 21 G-Wagons, otherwise known as the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

2. 19,333 Apple Airpods.

3. 4.1 lakh bottles of Old Monk rum.

4. 20,000 bottles of Svalbardi 'luxury' water, which retails at $150 a pop.

5. 2071 iPhone 12 Pro Max phones.

6. 72 Ducati Panigale V4 bikes.

7. 1160 Alienware high-end gaming laptops.

8. 30 days of stay in an igloo in the North Pole.

9. 3 gold toilets.

10. 1.4 million packets of Durex condoms.

If only our tweets could be worth even half that much...