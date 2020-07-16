What is life? I suppose you could say it's a series of experiences, a checklist of learnings that all build up to creating a holistic, and hopefully memorable entity whose memory carries on long after you're gone. 

Source: Tenor

WRONG! Life is cake. Plain and simple. You see this cute little doggy?

Source: Gfycat

BAM! It's cake. You see all these extremely real looking items that should definitely not be cake?

Yeah, they're cake too. Everything is cake and there's no point trusting anything, or anyone, any more.

This jarring trend of literally every single thing looking like cake has given people a lot of trust issues, and they be venting, yo.

Don't look for the silver lining in this story, it's probably the icing on the cake.