What is life? I suppose you could say it's a series of experiences, a checklist of learnings that all build up to creating a holistic, and hopefully memorable entity whose memory carries on long after you're gone.

WRONG! Life is cake. Plain and simple. You see this cute little doggy?

BAM! It's cake. You see all these extremely real looking items that should definitely not be cake?

These Are All Cakes pic.twitter.com/ejArkJHaid — Tasty (@tasty) July 8, 2020

Yeah, they're cake too. Everything is cake and there's no point trusting anything, or anyone, any more.

the bird pecking ur shoulder is cake pic.twitter.com/SNv2mMl0IE — ‏ً (@viaclt) July 14, 2020

This jarring trend of literally every single thing looking like cake has given people a lot of trust issues, and they be venting, yo.

127 hours but when he finally cuts his arm it’s a cake — 𝕤𝕦𝕟𝕗𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣 (@spinubzilla) July 11, 2020

Turns out EVERYTHING is cake... 😳 pic.twitter.com/d9zaaGC41R — betway esports (@betwayesports) July 15, 2020

this is haunting me, i have decided that i will be walking around with a knife and stab everything that i come in contact with just to make sure they're not a cake <3pic.twitter.com/ZeSTFvTVwk — mav (@diorsknjj) July 15, 2020

Mike Tyson confirming whether or not Holyfield is a cake. pic.twitter.com/IKMGmqRBmv — Übermensch (@Trackmann) July 13, 2020

they put u to sleep during surgery bc the government doesn’t want u to know that ur actually a cake — asiya (@ossiyuh) July 12, 2020

the french beheading marie antoinette was their way of finding out if she was made of cake or not — ً (@filmcal) July 11, 2020

the government deleted this from history books but the romans actually stabbed julius caesar 23 times to check if he was a cake only to find out he was a salad — aubrey beatrice (@chaubreybunny) July 12, 2020

🎶 cut my life into pieces/ my life is actually cake🎶 — Yassir Lester (@Yassir_Lester) July 12, 2020

The year is 2030. Bakery art is so realistic, literally anything could be cake. The uncertainty has gripped the world in fear. I go to hug my wife for comfort. She is cake. — MehGyver (@TheAndrewNadeau) July 9, 2020

sharks do not actually like the taste of human flesh, they are just trying to find out if you are a cake — nicky the friendly shark (@mostlysharks) July 11, 2020

Don't look for the silver lining in this story, it's probably the icing on the cake.