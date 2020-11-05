There's all manner of herbs, pills and other substances of dubious efficacy in the market when it comes to the male organ. You see it in the newspapers, you see it online, but have you ever seen it at the neighbourhood paanwallah?

A 50-year-old paan shop in Aurangabad has attained notoriety for its signature Kohinoor Paan, which sells for Rs 5000 and is known as the 'Indian Viagra'. Apparently, it can give you a 2-day erection.

Tara Paan Centre is a hit with newlyweds, all thanks to its invigorating male and female-focussed paan options. Despite the hefty price tag, they remain the highlight of the shop, and people come from all over to try it.

The Kohinoor Paan is made of a kastoori that costs Rs 70 lakh per kg, saffron worth Rs 70,000 per kg, gulab that costs Rs 80,000 per kg, agar that's Rs 7 lakh a kilo, and some special ingredients that only the owner knows.

The female version is made with gulab, safed musali, a root used as an aphrodisiac costing about Rs 6,000 per kg, saffron, and other ingredients. Both are wrapped in the Kolkata meetha paan patta, though we're not exactly sure what the effects of the female version are. Both come in a specially designed box, along with a bottle of itra (perfume).

Only the owner Mohammed Siddiqui and his mother know the recipe to the secret ingredient - even the rest of the shop staff don't know it.

The paan comes in massive demand during the wedding season, and must be ingested whole rather than spat out.

So if you or someone you know is libidinally challenged, hit 'em up!