If you're an extrovert trying not to have mental breakdowns in the time of social-distancing and self- quarantine, join the club. But we are not alone, extrovert Netizens from all across the globe are feeling the same way. Here are a few relatable tweets by extroverts that'll help you through your worst nightmare: 

Virtual conversations are not conversations. I'm going to make a list of all the things I'll do and the people I meet once I'm out of this house arrest. 