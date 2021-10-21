Facebook is in the news again, this time, however, it hasn't allegedly interfered in a foreign election. This time around, Mark Zuckerberg wants to change the website's name as a rebrand of sorts.

Naturally Twitter was eager to help with some ideas, suggestions of its own.

Well the post-modern choice has to be volte-faceBook. — Corinne Podger (@corinne_podger) October 20, 2021

Timesuck

Facepalm

Braindrain — mordecaiholtz 🤳🔉💻 (@mordecaiholtz) October 20, 2021

Birthday remainder https://t.co/CTfiEl82sk — Ae kash k hum... (@Akuu28) October 21, 2021

The Harvard Connection https://t.co/ZG1lBgATNz — Travonne Thompson (@GrowWithTrey) October 20, 2021

Tracebook — Sushmita Singh (@baghelsushmita) October 20, 2021

hello i’m facebook 2 very friendly not evil what is facebook? pic.twitter.com/W1Rp02w4Il — 🌈 chipzel ✨ (@chipzel) October 20, 2021

Facebook has a grand plan for fixing itself- Mark Zuckerberg is going to rebrand the company with a new name. Try ‘Faceplant’, that works. pic.twitter.com/oUEm15Ui6k — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 20, 2021

Facebook is changing its name to Three Facebooks in a Trench Coat — 🎃Imani Gandy Corn🎃 (@AngryBlackLady) October 20, 2021

Facebook is rumored to be changing its name to become a larger brand. Possibilities:

1) I Can't Believe It's Not Facebook

2) Mark's Mart

3) Facebook 'N Things

4) Friendster+

5) Facebook Zero

6) Facebook NCIS

7) Markwarts

8) That Thing Your Mom Loves — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 20, 2021

That Harvard Connection tweet though! That has still got me laughing.