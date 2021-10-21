Facebook is in the news again, this time, however, it hasn't allegedly interfered in a foreign election. This time around, Mark Zuckerberg wants to change the website's name as a rebrand of sorts.
Naturally Twitter was eager to help with some ideas, suggestions of its own.
#zuckit #zuckverse #Facebook dank. pic.twitter.com/GEV7fTQZQ3— Dean (@deanmiddleearth) October 20, 2021
Timesuck— mordecaiholtz 🤳🔉💻 (@mordecaiholtz) October 20, 2021
Facepalm
Braindrain
Birthday remainder https://t.co/CTfiEl82sk— Ae kash k hum... (@Akuu28) October 21, 2021
The Harvard Connection https://t.co/ZG1lBgATNz— Travonne Thompson (@GrowWithTrey) October 20, 2021
Tracebook— Sushmita Singh (@baghelsushmita) October 20, 2021
hello i’m facebook 2 very friendly not evil what is facebook? pic.twitter.com/W1Rp02w4Il— 🌈 chipzel ✨ (@chipzel) October 20, 2021
Facebook has a grand plan for fixing itself- Mark Zuckerberg is going to rebrand the company with a new name. Try ‘Faceplant’, that works. pic.twitter.com/oUEm15Ui6k— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 20, 2021
Facebook is changing its name to Three Facebooks in a Trench Coat— 🎃Imani Gandy Corn🎃 (@AngryBlackLady) October 20, 2021
Say hello to Zuckistan! https://t.co/gX7EZ2vBnF— OM (@om) October 20, 2021
Facebook is rumored to be changing its name to become a larger brand. Possibilities:— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 20, 2021
1) I Can't Believe It's Not Facebook
2) Mark's Mart
3) Facebook 'N Things
4) Friendster+
5) Facebook Zero
6) Facebook NCIS
7) Markwarts
8) That Thing Your Mom Loves
That Harvard Connection tweet though! That has still got me laughing.