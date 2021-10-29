Mark Zuckerberg has changed Facebook's name to Meta. Not gonna say, it's lame but calling something meta with the purpose of making it meta is lamer than The Social Network.

Anyhow, as you might have imagined, Twitter had a lot better jokes than I do.

Mark Zuckerberg got innovative idea how to deal Facebook via #Meta pic.twitter.com/S8YUBWiQHW — Ashutosh Srivastava (@ashutosh_sri8) October 29, 2021

“Meta” has been a useful word and concept. I’ll miss it. — James Gleick (@JamesGleick) October 29, 2021

Instead of asking, “What’s on your mind?” the new Facebook will henceforth start asking, “What’s the Meta with you?” — mariana Z (@mariana057) October 29, 2021

Rest assured, our decision to change the company's name from #Facebook to #Meta does NOT mean we'll be changing who we are or how we operate.



We're the same shadowy, morally dubious tech company we've always been.



But hey, new name! #Metaverse — MetaPR (@meta_PR1) October 29, 2021

*Facebook changes its name to Meta*



Meanwhile privacy on the Apps- pic.twitter.com/u5NPyA2BLO — त्रि-Vines (@trilochann45) October 29, 2021

People with Infinity ♾️ tattoo be like WTF after #Facebook rebrands to #Meta pic.twitter.com/i9mIUmQCqL — Justsaying Atulya (@WhyJustsaying) October 29, 2021

Someone: Why did you change the name of Facebook to #META



Mark Zuckerberg: pic.twitter.com/VMVY9OQDpS — Pankaj Gautam (@Tea_holicc) October 29, 2021

BIG NEWS lol jk still Twitter — Twitter (@Twitter) October 28, 2021

Our parents about to be like "My Facebook says meta ,how do I change it back." pic.twitter.com/lVzysJPXFU — chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) October 28, 2021

This isn't weird at all.