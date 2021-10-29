Mark Zuckerberg has changed Facebook's name to Meta. Not gonna say, it's lame but calling something meta with the purpose of making it meta is lamer than The Social Network.
Anyhow, as you might have imagined, Twitter had a lot better jokes than I do.
VERY META pic.twitter.com/rMk7JySBrz— beeple (@beeple) October 29, 2021
Mark Zuckerberg got innovative idea how to deal Facebook via #Meta pic.twitter.com/S8YUBWiQHW— Ashutosh Srivastava (@ashutosh_sri8) October 29, 2021
“Meta” has been a useful word and concept. I’ll miss it.— James Gleick (@JamesGleick) October 29, 2021
Instead of asking, “What’s on your mind?” the new Facebook will henceforth start asking, “What’s the Meta with you?”— mariana Z (@mariana057) October 29, 2021
Rest assured, our decision to change the company's name from #Facebook to #Meta does NOT mean we'll be changing who we are or how we operate.— MetaPR (@meta_PR1) October 29, 2021
We're the same shadowy, morally dubious tech company we've always been.
But hey, new name! #Metaverse
*Facebook changes its name to Meta*— त्रि-Vines (@trilochann45) October 29, 2021
Meanwhile privacy on the Apps- pic.twitter.com/u5NPyA2BLO
People with Infinity ♾️ tattoo be like WTF after #Facebook rebrands to #Meta pic.twitter.com/i9mIUmQCqL— Justsaying Atulya (@WhyJustsaying) October 29, 2021
Someone: Why did you change the name of Facebook to #META— Pankaj Gautam (@Tea_holicc) October 29, 2021
Mark Zuckerberg: pic.twitter.com/VMVY9OQDpS
BIG NEWS lol jk still Twitter— Twitter (@Twitter) October 28, 2021
#Meta pic.twitter.com/q6cb9scT47— EJ (@Politiball) October 29, 2021
Facebook after changing it's company name:#Meta #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/9uGonsMszL— StrategySoda (@SodaStrategy) October 29, 2021
Thank you Facebook.#Facebooknewname #Meta pic.twitter.com/fdOY8LjCDX— Avishek Kashyap (@AvishekKashya10) October 29, 2021
Zuckerberg is now Meta Lal#Meta #Metaverse #Facebook pic.twitter.com/NWASAYRes4— saurabh.comic (@Saurabhcomic) October 29, 2021
Playing 'LiSA - Crossing Field' intensively #Meta #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/pn4NtfXxPm— Marcus S. (HENPAI) (@0lmarcusl0) October 29, 2021
This isn't weird at all.