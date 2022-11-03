In today’s share of absolutely bizarre occurrences, we have a throwback to this fake sign language expert whose actions outraged the world.

In 2017, A US woman named Derlyn Roberts was caught signing absolute gibberish during a Florida news conference. She was interpreting Chief Brian Dugan from the Tampa Police Department as he announced the arrest of a suspected serial killer.

The old news video has caught the attention of Twitter, and people are in splits. (Imagine me laughing as I write this cos it’s just too funny)

Since it’s Halloween, it’s not a costume but we will never forget the woman who got arrested for being a fake Sign Language interpreterpic.twitter.com/QUWtfzXeAc — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) October 31, 2022

Reportedly, in a media interaction with Inside Edition, the police spokesperson Janelle McGregor had said, “She showed up and presented herself as being here to provide interpreter services.” She added that the press conference had to be done so quickly that the department didn’t have enough time to arrange an interpreter.

Here’s how Twitter has been reacting to this viral news clip.

I love Florida 😂 https://t.co/CkgvwFELJU — Zad Efron (@zaddyefron) November 2, 2022

Durlin got a hairdo for every occasion pic.twitter.com/of74Prx7ZP — JC (@britishwestindi) November 1, 2022

Honestly, one needs to have guts to even think of attempting something like that!

I love this woman. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 The amount of crazy confidence she has is staggering. https://t.co/EJZN0x1cfT — Ngola-A-Nkanga (@NgolaBlink) November 1, 2022

I'm still not mad at her. https://t.co/140rotLRDY — Rachel 🇺🇸🇦🇲☦️ (@RaychelTania) November 1, 2022

Im going to hell for laughing I showed this to my nearly deaf family member and she just responded "what the fuck is she signing!?" before i actually put on the sound. https://t.co/Lis8o6cZ2I — Eldritch Purity Sin (@puritysin) November 1, 2022

i just opened my eyes and this is the funniest shit already LMFAOOOOOO https://t.co/8MSwfpE1vC — kst (@idckiana) November 1, 2022

shes such an icon https://t.co/JXY3mLmXmx — changmin’s bf (@JVY3ON) November 1, 2022

This seems like it was a scene in a comedy series https://t.co/1bTMHrMkG6 pic.twitter.com/mub5Oh3Bah — Alex Treviño (@alextrev83) November 1, 2022

The "signing" being so move and on point like she didn't miss a word pic.twitter.com/b7Vq6dbpJO https://t.co/5ErWroGegA — K0K0 (@MAK1MA_ENJOYER) November 1, 2022

and icon, a legend, a true trendsetter https://t.co/nj700PCq8X — america’s problem ✊🏾 (@noire_wayne) November 1, 2022

The world started to fall apart after this foolishness 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/xArnC0B1gU — His New Muse 🫶🏽 (@sassalinaa) November 1, 2022

And this is not the first time somebody acted as a sign language interpreter in a high-profile setting. Apparently, eight years ago, a US man signed nonsense as the world leaders, including Obama, graced Nelson Mandela’s memorial. He later admitted that he had been hallucinating.

Reminds me of this legend pic.twitter.com/WAAH7eGPkM — Airo (@ludwe_airo) October 31, 2022

Watch the video here:

Only if we had this kind of confidence!