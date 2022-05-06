What do you do when you finish your meal at a fast-food chain? Most sensible people dump their rubbish in the bin nearby but not this family. A family of 8-10 people in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, left behind an entire table full of trash at a KFC joint. Someone posted a picture of it on Reddit, and the internet is not happy about it.

The image posted on Reddit shows a mountain of leftover meals spread out across three tables at a KFC outlet at the Al Othaim Mall food court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to the Redditor who posted the image, the dump was left by a family of 8-10 people. "I was shocked when I saw how dirty they left it, it was so dirty that three workers had to clean it instead of the usual one," he told Newsweek.

Littering is illegal in Saudi Arabia and can cost offenders fines of up to 500 Saudi Riyals, around ₹10,200, for a first breach and double the amount for repeat offenders.

Here's what other users had to say about this.

If you are someone who leaves their trash behind for other people to clean, please don't. It's not that hard to find a dustbin, right?

