There are identical twins, and then there are those who might not have shared a womb, but definitely shared genes. Well we're here to bring about some much awaited reunions between those poor souls searching for their long-lost twins.
1. Yogi Adityanath - Vin Diesel
One is fast, one is furious - you decide.
2. Narendra Modi - Rabindranath Tagore
The similarities end at the beard, mind you.
3. Arbaaz Khan - Roger Federer
The only difference between them is that one never misses a shot.
4. Anushka Sharma - Julia Michaels
Julia is a singer-songwriter based in California. Maybe they should switch places for a day!
5. Priyanka Chopra - Navpreet Banga
Banga, an actress and YouTuber, has been oft mistaken for the Exotic singer.
6. Salman Khan - Sushant Khanna
Khanna's been all over social media doing impersonations of Bhai.
7. Shah Rukh Khan - Ssumier S Pasricha
Pasricha, famous for playing Pammi Aunty, looks a whole lot like Shah Rukh's long lost twin.
8. Tiger Shroff - David Saharia
Saharia doesn't just have the face of Shroff, but the build too.
9. Emraan Hashmi - Mazdak Khan
Khan, from Pakistan, looks so much like Hashmi they could be twins. Oh wait...
10. Saif Ali Khan - This legend
And finally, this gas station employee, who could totally be in Sacred Games.
Ah, the joys of a family reunion!