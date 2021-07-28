There are identical twins, and then there are those who might not have shared a womb, but definitely shared genes. Well we're here to bring about some much awaited reunions between those poor souls searching for their long-lost twins.

1. Yogi Adityanath - Vin Diesel

One is fast, one is furious - you decide.

2. Narendra Modi - Rabindranath Tagore

The similarities end at the beard, mind you.

3. Arbaaz Khan - Roger Federer

The only difference between them is that one never misses a shot.

4. Anushka Sharma - Julia Michaels

Julia is a singer-songwriter based in California. Maybe they should switch places for a day!

5. Priyanka Chopra - Navpreet Banga

Banga, an actress and YouTuber, has been oft mistaken for the Exotic singer.

6. Salman Khan - Sushant Khanna

Khanna's been all over social media doing impersonations of Bhai.

7. Shah Rukh Khan - Ssumier S Pasricha

Pasricha, famous for playing Pammi Aunty, looks a whole lot like Shah Rukh's long lost twin.

8. Tiger Shroff - David Saharia

Saharia doesn't just have the face of Shroff, but the build too.

9. Emraan Hashmi - Mazdak Khan

Khan, from Pakistan, looks so much like Hashmi they could be twins. Oh wait...

10. Saif Ali Khan - This legend

And finally, this gas station employee, who could totally be in Sacred Games.

Ah, the joys of a family reunion!