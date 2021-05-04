Kangana Ranaut loves comparing herself to stellar actors like Meryl Streep. Now that she's been given the boot by Twitter, here are a few others she can compare herself to.

1. Kamaal Rashid Khan

In 2017, India's 'Number 1 critic', as he likes to call himself, was banned from Twitter. He then created a new account.

Source: Insider

2. Abhijeet Bhattacharya

He was suspended from Twitter for harassing several women, including activist Shehla Rashid.

Source: India Today

3. Pewdiepie

The world's most famous YouTuber was suspended from Twitter for pretending to be a member of ISIL, a terrorist organisation. What?!

Source: Business Insider

The far-right activist was permanently banned for 'violations of the hateful conduct policy' after she publicly opposed a school program providing meals for hungry children.

Source: Jewnews

5. Kanye West

The rapper was suspended last year for posting the phone number of a Forbes magazine editor.

Source: CNN

6. Donald Trump

The American ex-President was permanently banned from Twitter following the storming of the US Capitol by his followers.

Source: Vanity Fair

7. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The current supreme leader of Iran was suspended for threatening Donald Trump and vowing vengeance against the US.

Source: Al Jazeera

8. Martin Shkreli

One of the most hated people in the world, Pharma Bro was notorious for raising the price of a life-saving AIDS drug by 5000%. He was banned from Twitter for the sexual harassment of journalist Lauren Duca.

Source: The Atlantic

What an illustrious bunch!