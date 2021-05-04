Kangana Ranaut loves comparing herself to stellar actors like Meryl Streep. Now that she's been given the boot by Twitter, here are a few others she can compare herself to.

1. Kamaal Rashid Khan

In 2017, India's 'Number 1 critic', as he likes to call himself, was banned from Twitter. He then created a new account.

2. Abhijeet Bhattacharya

He was suspended from Twitter for harassing several women, including activist Shehla Rashid.

3. Pewdiepie

The world's most famous YouTuber was suspended from Twitter for pretending to be a member of ISIL, a terrorist organisation. What?!

He was suspended from Twitter for harassing several women, including activist Shehla Rashid.

The far-right activist was permanently banned for 'violations of the hateful conduct policy' after she publicly opposed a school program providing meals for hungry children.

5. Kanye West

The rapper was suspended last year for posting the phone number of a Forbes magazine editor.

6. Donald Trump

The American ex-President was permanently banned from Twitter following the storming of the US Capitol by his followers.

7. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The current supreme leader of Iran was suspended for threatening Donald Trump and vowing vengeance against the US.

8. Martin Shkreli

One of the most hated people in the world, Pharma Bro was notorious for raising the price of a life-saving AIDS drug by 5000%. He was banned from Twitter for the sexual harassment of journalist Lauren Duca.

What an illustrious bunch!