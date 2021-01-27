FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards), the much-awaited action game, finally launched yesterday on the 72nd Republic Day of India.

Announced after the ban of PUBG in India, the online multiplayer game is developed by nCore Games and portrays the life of an Indian soldier serving at the border.

The first episode of the game is based on the Galwan Valley incident in Ladakh and reports suggest that is has been downloaded close to 3 lakh times.

Netizens took to Twitter to share their excitement and reviews for the highly anticipated game which mostly turned out to be memes.

#FAUG is now Available on Playstore



Me and My Friends: pic.twitter.com/xfEGqIfJq3 — Aman Kumar (@ve_no_mo_us17) January 26, 2021

Me after exhausting my whole internet data for downloading #FAUG game : pic.twitter.com/rwKzAh4Jd5 — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) January 26, 2021

After seeing all reviews of #FAUG



Me:- ( who didn't installed game & saved 460mb data ) pic.twitter.com/fhFU0MfsNq — VrooFamily (@vroofamily) January 26, 2021

Played #FAUG looks like a decent attempt and also laying down foundation for such online multiplayer action game, cound be much better after additions of some more features and graphics looks good. pic.twitter.com/2EHayfm9PL — Vipul Kaushik (@k_for_kaushik) January 26, 2021

After wasting 460 mb data for downloading #FAUG

Me - pic.twitter.com/5zcrzo9S0S — Darshan Shingavi (@iamdarsh_srk) January 26, 2021

Jis tarah se white hat wale ads dikhate hai..usse to lagta hai ki chintu bhi hota to faug se better game bana deta🥴!! — Rupesh Raj (@rupesh_raj17) January 27, 2021

#FAUG is not so bad afterall, we shouldn't be comparing it to #pubg, it has a whole new concept. #AmazingGraphics pic.twitter.com/6xbWjOjkfR — Muskan Agarwal (@muskan1308) January 27, 2021

Got early access ... #FAUG excellent game with amazing graphics and storyline .. waiting for future updates ... Excited for more.. pic.twitter.com/95EYEwR2PN — Abhishek (@Abhishe32339976) January 26, 2021

Let's appreciate the work done by @vishalgondal and @nCore_games team to create such a game which shows the real power, strength and sovereignty of Indian Army.

We must give it time to grow more😀....

#BharatKeVeer #FAUG #FAUGMobile #ncore_games — Bheru Singh (@Bheru003) January 27, 2021

#FAUG Successfully Installed In 2 Min 🔥🔥 And Un-installed In 40 Seconds..😍❤ pic.twitter.com/4zy6JVJg3E — Mohammed Sohail ❁ (@ItsSohailM) January 27, 2021

Have you downloaded it yet?