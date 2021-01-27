FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards), the much-awaited action game, finally launched yesterday on the 72nd Republic Day of India.
Announced after the ban of PUBG in India, the online multiplayer game is developed by nCore Games and portrays the life of an Indian soldier serving at the border.
The first episode of the game is based on the Galwan Valley incident in Ladakh and reports suggest that is has been downloaded close to 3 lakh times.
Netizens took to Twitter to share their excitement and reviews for the highly anticipated game which mostly turned out to be memes.
#FAUG is now Available on Playstore— Aman Kumar (@ve_no_mo_us17) January 26, 2021
Me and My Friends: pic.twitter.com/xfEGqIfJq3
#FAUG #FAUGMobile #FAUGGame— A K i B (@akibaliii) January 26, 2021
When i installed When i played
the Fau-G the Fau-G pic.twitter.com/zKERyj7ZEw
#FAUG— Dhruvil (@Dhruvil3328) January 26, 2021
After playing FAUG tutorial.
Me to n-core company pic.twitter.com/eglD71PTpU
Me after seeing weapons name in #FAUG pic.twitter.com/XbX4nqTOqL— Harshu♥️ (@iharshilsolanki) January 26, 2021
Someone - *Opens #FAUG*— Harsh Anand (@harshhhh_zoned) January 26, 2021
Window surfaces : pic.twitter.com/LNhfjWFXtm
* New game releases* #FAUG— The_Sarcastic_Dude (@kumaramo965) January 26, 2021
Non-gamers be like: pic.twitter.com/p6uAWMiiXt
#FAUG game launched— Anubhav⚔️ (@casmboy) January 26, 2021
Me to other social media apps: pic.twitter.com/cSldbBBlg7
Me after exhausting my whole internet data for downloading #FAUG game : pic.twitter.com/rwKzAh4Jd5— Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) January 26, 2021
After seeing all reviews of #FAUG— VrooFamily (@vroofamily) January 26, 2021
Me:- ( who didn't installed game & saved 460mb data ) pic.twitter.com/fhFU0MfsNq
#FAUG game launched— LIFE is UPSIDE DOWN🙂 (@pandalikesmemes) January 26, 2021
Meanwhile - pic.twitter.com/rEPrK92rNZ
Me to #FAUG after finishing it's tutorials pic.twitter.com/ufEnncBLLN— Neeshantt🎭 (@thenishantrana) January 26, 2021
Played #FAUG looks like a decent attempt and also laying down foundation for such online multiplayer action game, cound be much better after additions of some more features and graphics looks good. pic.twitter.com/2EHayfm9PL— Vipul Kaushik (@k_for_kaushik) January 26, 2021
After wasting 460 mb data for downloading #FAUG— Darshan Shingavi (@iamdarsh_srk) January 26, 2021
Me - pic.twitter.com/5zcrzo9S0S
First training session completed. #FAUG pic.twitter.com/KFY8Fbo40o— Srikanth (@YouAreSoVain) January 26, 2021
Me to FAUG game developers,#FAUGGame #FAUGMobile pic.twitter.com/HeWNl8VZro— Νςριητυ (@the_nspintu) January 26, 2021
Everyone After playing #FAUG— Anky 😈 (@sikarwaar_) January 26, 2021
Expectations Reality pic.twitter.com/xLOsgSsyTS
#FAUG is not so bad afterall, we shouldn't be comparing it to #pubg, it has a whole new concept. #AmazingGraphics pic.twitter.com/6xbWjOjkfR— Muskan Agarwal (@muskan1308) January 27, 2021
#FAUGGame #FAUG #FAUGMobile— 마륵 타망🍀🍀 (@3939Mark) January 26, 2021
See full image 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/uQUqeqwxj2
Got early access ... #FAUG excellent game with amazing graphics and storyline .. waiting for future updates ... Excited for more.. pic.twitter.com/95EYEwR2PN— Abhishek (@Abhishe32339976) January 26, 2021
My Reaction After playing #FAUG pic.twitter.com/SPnTUTM4sG— Amit Kaushik (@AmitKaushik0000) January 26, 2021
Let's appreciate the work done by @vishalgondal and @nCore_games team to create such a game which shows the real power, strength and sovereignty of Indian Army.— Bheru Singh (@Bheru003) January 27, 2021
We must give it time to grow more😀....
#BharatKeVeer #FAUG #FAUGMobile #ncore_games
#FAUG Successfully Installed In 2 Min 🔥🔥 And Un-installed In 40 Seconds..😍❤ pic.twitter.com/4zy6JVJg3E— Mohammed Sohail ❁ (@ItsSohailM) January 27, 2021
Have you downloaded it yet?