FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards), the much-awaited action game, finally launched yesterday on the 72nd Republic Day of India.

Announced after the ban of PUBG in India, the online multiplayer game is developed by nCore Games and portrays the life of an Indian soldier serving at the border.

The first episode of the game is based on the Galwan Valley incident in Ladakh and reports suggest that is has been downloaded close to 3 lakh times.

Netizens took to Twitter to share their excitement and reviews for the highly anticipated game which mostly turned out to be memes.

