The trailer for Akshay Kumar's mobile game is finally out. FAU-G was the subject of much amusement when news of it first broke, especially in the backdrop of the entire PUBG fiasco. While we don't know when the game will be out, Kumar posted the trailer on his Twitter account.

Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G!

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser.@nCore_games @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #StartupIndia pic.twitter.com/5lvPBa2Uxz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2020

Posting anything on Twitter is basically like asking the world to roast you, and soon, the memes and jokes came calling.

AOC streams Among Us on Twitch... Can't wait for the spin-off: Tejasvi Surya streams FAU-G on Facebook Live — anjani (@Anjani_Balu) October 21, 2020

Bakchodi ki hadh hoti hai. Deshbhakti ke naam pe paise kamaye jaye yeh koi tumse sekhe — Shivam tripathi (@Shivamt34453074) October 25, 2020

#FAUG

PUBG players after watching FAUG teaser ** pic.twitter.com/JEBElQn0Ja — Socialized Human (@SocializedHuman) October 25, 2020

Great initiative! But the graphics needs improvement as compared to other games of same genre. 🤔 — Indranil (@indranil_1997) October 25, 2020

North Korea ke propaganda video bhi dekhe gae hai banate time lagta hai. — तनुज (@tanuj__) October 25, 2020

Pubg ka game chura liya 😂 Chor kahi ka — R☉BERT (@iBeingROB) October 25, 2020

Tatti graphics — Anubhav Karmakar (@AnubhavKarmaka7) October 26, 2020

Me waiting for #FAUG game be like :

.

. pic.twitter.com/HOKIEozcRD — Govind Singh (@Govind_Singh__) October 22, 2020

