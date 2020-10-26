The trailer for Akshay Kumar's mobile game is finally out. FAU-G was the subject of much amusement when news of it first broke, especially in the backdrop of the entire PUBG fiasco. While we don't know when the game will be out, Kumar posted the trailer on his Twitter account.

Posting anything on Twitter is basically like asking the world to roast you, and soon, the memes and jokes came calling.

Achha G!