Flirting isn't about nuance and romance anymore. It's about spitting as much game online as possible, no matter how far the person (or entity) is. That's why it's called shooting your shot. Well recently, the world witnessed some truly far-out shot-shooting, in the most literal way possible.

Twitter started hitting on NASA in a late-night exchange that has gone viral, and it all started with the time-tested, unfailing, and zero-effort, "U up?"

Nasa came in with a polite and cordial reply, befitting of a reputed space program.

With this, the heat was on, and the banter began full swing.

Tweeting from earth. what's up with you — Twitter (@Twitter) May 20, 2020

The relationship started to level up, with Earth getting a whole lotta lovin'.

Nice, we 💙 Earth. Just look at it: pic.twitter.com/txZUgzF9mN — NASA (@NASA) May 20, 2020

how's the wifi up there and also what's your favorite space snack? — Twitter (@Twitter) May 20, 2020

WiFi is pretty decent! Some of our @NASA_Astronauts can tweet from up there! Favorite snack?



Launch meat. 🚀 — NASA (@NASA) May 20, 2020

Yup, there was even a terrible pun thrown into the mix a la 'Launch Meat'. Then things started getting to the point.

Obvi. Our @NASAPersevere rover is launching there in July. Watch with us? 🥺👉👈 pic.twitter.com/97G39NuZbq — NASA (@NASA) May 20, 2020

NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover is set to launch in July this year and land on Mars on February 18, 2021. It's a big event, and Twitter and NASA appear to really be bonding over it.

it's a date — Twitter (@Twitter) May 20, 2020

It is thought that this adorable exchange was part of a publicity move to show Twitter’s new feature allowing you to control who can reply to tweets, as there are no replies on this viral thread.

There were several independent reactions to the whole mush-fest though!

why are nasa and twitter flirting on my tl pic.twitter.com/0GCwNQzjbd — sam (@at6umi) May 21, 2020

Twitter is 14 years old and NASA is 61 years old💀 let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/kRpsuJHAJY — L🦋 (@Ladii_Lu) May 21, 2020

WHO RUNS TWITTER AND NASA ACCOUNTS 😂 pic.twitter.com/HqmdfT6UnS — ⁷ ديما (@dimaborahae) May 21, 2020

When even NASA and Twitter have a better love life than you https://t.co/M1VaKQHfBU — aamz & legs (@aaminah_97) May 21, 2020

Wonder how long before Nasa tells Twitter they need Space https://t.co/Xv3RPVcHnZ — jack (@heavydxrtysoul1) May 22, 2020

NASA and Twitter are dating now https://t.co/G06zAsMRhc pic.twitter.com/6Wtx0w3Xex — EpicMemeGamer's Art account 🥚 (@EpicMemesArt) May 21, 2020

i think i just witnessed nasa and twitter flirting and tbh i’ve never felt so single in my life — 𝒜𝓃𝑔𝑒𝓁 (: (@highkeyfoodie) May 21, 2020

Nasa and fucking twitter flirting on tl and i cant even get a text back. PAIN https://t.co/3pTgW5Qact — (っ◔◡◔)っ ᗪ乇爪ㄖ几 (@dadris_) May 21, 2020

Who knew we'd be shipping Twitter and NASA in 2020?