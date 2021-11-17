When you name a show You, it is bound to create some confusion when people discuss it. Like: What are you watching? You.

Nah, that doesn't...I won't like that if I didn't know that such a show exists.

Anyway, so a similar confusion happened on a news segment where one of the hosts keeps saying that he was talking about "measles on the show You". And another kept confusing it for the fact that he is saying she has had the disease ("measles on you").

This kept going on and on for about a minute, and I refuse to believe she did not catch it, maybe it was even planned. But anyway, here are some of the reactions to it.

How is this real pic.twitter.com/dIaT5UBXDN — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) November 16, 2021

Abbott: Who is on first!

Costello: I'm asking YOU who's on first.

Abbott: That's the man's name.

Costello: That's who's name?

Abbott: Yes.

Costello: Well go ahead and tell me.

Abbott: That's it.

Costello: That's who?

Abbott: Yes.



pic.twitter.com/ep6afGTUzH — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 16, 2021

This is the most amazing confusion aired on Fox News last night. I can’t describe it, you just have to watch. pic.twitter.com/goAjYXFGjm — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) November 16, 2021

once again proving why you shouldn’t be watching fox news , but hey , thanks for the free #younetflix publicity laura ingraham pic.twitter.com/LYpQzl3AEZ — m🧣 (@rarebadgley) November 16, 2021

You would swear FOX News was written by creators of SNL… 💀 pic.twitter.com/gNbwrIztkN — Gojo’s Simp (@__WXMD) November 16, 2021

What even!