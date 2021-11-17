When you name a show You, it is bound to create some confusion when people discuss it. Like: What are you watching? You.

Nah, that doesn't...I won't like that if I didn't know that such a show exists. 

Anyway, so a similar confusion happened on a news segment where one of the hosts keeps saying that he was talking about "measles on the show You". And another kept confusing it for the fact that he is saying she has had the disease ("measles on you"). 

This kept going on and on for about a minute, and I refuse to believe she did not catch it, maybe it was even planned. But anyway, here are some of the reactions to it.

What even!