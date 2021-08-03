If you have ever been on the internet, ever, then you have come across this meme, in some form or the other. 

Well, the dude who made this, Asif Raza, just sold it for $51,530 or 20 ethereum. This is Pakistan's first meme NFT. Anyhow, just to give you an idea of just how much cash that is, we made a little list. 

1. You can buy 47 Apple iPhone 12s

2. Or you could just go for 31 Apple MacBook Pros

3. Buy Abobe Photoshop for 187 years and make more memes!

4. Have a little trip to the Northern Lights and take 27 other people with you. Airfare and hotels included!

5. You could buy a Harley Davidson Road Glide Special. 

6. You could plan and successfully execute 237 trips to Goa

7. You can take 250 people to the Wimbledon finale. 

8. You can have one of the most expensive trips to Mecca and take 72 other people with you. 

9. You can also pay for the primary education of about 361 kids in India. 

10. You could build about 30 Indira Awas Yojana houses. 

Now, show this to your father every time he asks you to get off the phone. 